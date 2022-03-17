PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1397

Share · View all patches · Build 8387456 · Last edited 17 March 2022 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy

removed test logs

initial revision of quest dialogue system related to quest node id reference using assigned node id instead of indexes

Implemented variable state configuration panel in map editor,

Added 500 new NFTs ahead of next weeks Early Access release

Missed in last commit

#5579 - Confirm panel behind character creation panel

#5578 - When trying to create a character with a taken name, the popup panel box is hidden behind the character box

#5610 - are you sure you want to exit the game panel behind options panel

#5568 - exit confirmation comes behind esc panel

#5573 - Spelling error on keybindings panel, "Shotcuts"

added fix to automatically move confirmation and notice screen to the top layer on screens show

#5386 - Implement lat/lon coordinates

updated badge assets / updated leaderboards to include total badges earned

file path autogenerated assets

pirate badge asset update

updated players to have additional rewards when they have their pvp enabled in open world maps / updated layout of pvp gui

alliance announcement is now broadcasted to all members

updated pvp state to have tooltip that explains the toggling

leaderboards panel update

updated bottom chat panel to display leaderboards button

#5609 - Create a "/wave" alias for "/greet"

voyage update: warping to open world map as admin now warps instantly instead of 10 sec timer

voyage update: quitting voyage group in pvp open seas no longer forces user back to town

guild alliance invites now target the guild leader

updated world map warping to display different message when warping from world_map compared to pvp arenas

fixed battle selection when queued target dies

WIP: plantable tree chopping effects

Small changed to discoveries

#5574 - Text/fields inside keybindings panel can overlap framing

#5580 - The music volume box is still highlighted by controller GUI in the Options panel

Added simple function for downloading the players steam wishlist for testing

attached crate vfx to effect manager

added biomes to sea monster data

added new guild invite logs

updated proximity of animal petting

Updated tree chopping VFX

updated powerups to clear when dying in treasure site

updated botships to have options to be friendly to players / added admin command to support spawning friendly bot ships / fixed collision triggers between enemy and player cannonball if botship is friendly

Fixed dropped wood not being picked up correctly on client

setup spawned friendly ships to be privateers

updated botship friendly behavior: isEnemy isAlly condition now allows bot ships to fight each other if they have different guilds

removed initial biome in list variable