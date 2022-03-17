PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1397

removed test logs
initial revision of quest dialogue system related to quest node id reference using assigned node id instead of indexes
Implemented variable state configuration panel in map editor,
Added 500 new NFTs ahead of next weeks Early Access release
Missed in last commit
#5579 - Confirm panel behind character creation panel
#5578 - When trying to create a character with a taken name, the popup panel box is hidden behind the character box
#5610 - are you sure you want to exit the game panel behind options panel
#5568 - exit confirmation comes behind esc panel
#5573 - Spelling error on keybindings panel, "Shotcuts"
- added fix to automatically move confirmation and notice screen to the top layer on screens show
#5386 - Implement lat/lon coordinates
updated badge assets / updated leaderboards to include total badges earned
file path autogenerated assets
pirate badge asset update
updated players to have additional rewards when they have their pvp enabled in open world maps / updated layout of pvp gui
alliance announcement is now broadcasted to all members
updated pvp state to have tooltip that explains the toggling
leaderboards panel update
updated bottom chat panel to display leaderboards button
#5609 - Create a "/wave" alias for "/greet"
voyage update: warping to open world map as admin now warps instantly instead of 10 sec timer
voyage update: quitting voyage group in pvp open seas no longer forces user back to town
guild alliance invites now target the guild leader
updated world map warping to display different message when warping from world_map compared to pvp arenas
fixed battle selection when queued target dies
WIP: plantable tree chopping effects
Small changed to discoveries
#5574 - Text/fields inside keybindings panel can overlap framing
#5580 - The music volume box is still highlighted by controller GUI in the Options panel
Added simple function for downloading the players steam wishlist for testing
attached crate vfx to effect manager
added biomes to sea monster data
added new guild invite logs
updated proximity of animal petting
Updated tree chopping VFX
updated powerups to clear when dying in treasure site
updated botships to have options to be friendly to players / added admin command to support spawning friendly bot ships / fixed collision triggers between enemy and player cannonball if botship is friendly
Fixed dropped wood not being picked up correctly on client
setup spawned friendly ships to be privateers
updated botship friendly behavior: isEnemy isAlly condition now allows bot ships to fight each other if they have different guilds
removed initial biome in list variable
