Patch 0.4.4

Hi everyone,
today we have a small patch for you that includes several bug fixes and some performance improvements.
Meanwhile we are currently working on the much requested mission briefings and more. Here is a short sneak peek of the mission briefings coming with a future patch.
Here are the patch notes:
-
Fixed outside of Mission 03
-
Fixed mine disarming animation not continuing when unpausing through resume click
-
Fixed Mission 06 not triggering the next wave under certain circumstances
-
Fixed shield regeneration stopping when switching stances
-
Fixed camera settings widget getting stuck when pausing with controller
-
Fixed being able to melee charge enemies behind the player
-
Fixed Valiant fight BGM not playing on mission restart
-
Fixed BGM restarting when too many sounds play at once
-
General performance improvements
-
Optimized MKII Missile for better overall performance
-
Fixed being able to pause just before the credits
-
Fixed loss of detail on mechs with low graphics settings
-
Rebalanced MKII Missiles
-
Improved collisions
-
Added new Armored Warspite melee animation
Changed files in this update