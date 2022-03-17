 Skip to content

Nimbus INFINITY update for 17 March 2022

Patch 0.4.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

today we have a small patch for you that includes several bug fixes and some performance improvements.

Meanwhile we are currently working on the much requested mission briefings and more. Here is a short sneak peek of the mission briefings coming with a future patch.

Here are the patch notes:

  • Fixed outside of Mission 03

  • Fixed mine disarming animation not continuing when unpausing through resume click

  • Fixed Mission 06 not triggering the next wave under certain circumstances

  • Fixed shield regeneration stopping when switching stances

  • Fixed camera settings widget getting stuck when pausing with controller

  • Fixed being able to melee charge enemies behind the player

  • Fixed Valiant fight BGM not playing on mission restart

  • Fixed BGM restarting when too many sounds play at once

  • General performance improvements

  • Optimized MKII Missile for better overall performance

  • Fixed being able to pause just before the credits

  • Fixed loss of detail on mechs with low graphics settings

  • Rebalanced MKII Missiles

  • Improved collisions

  • Added new Armored Warspite melee animation

