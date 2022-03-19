VTube Studio 1.18.0

This update implements the following changes:
- Functionality to transfer model setups between VTube Studio models, including animations, expressions and more.
- Functionality to record animations in VTube Studio. Animations can be played directly in VTube Studio or re-imported into Live2D Cubism.
- Option to "Load model at its position when it was last unloaded" for "Load Model" hotkeys.
- Solid color overlay for "screen lighting overlay" system. Also works on mobile and supports hotkeys.
More info about animation recording: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Record-Animations
More info about copying model configs: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Copy-config-between-models
The following minor changes/improvements were also made:
- Color picker now has a better UI.
- Fixed bug where sometimes double-clicking something in a list didn't work correctly.
- Under some circumstances, scrolling would rotate/scale the wrong item when multiple items are overlapping. This is now fixed.
- Various smaller bugfixes.
For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/gR1uw2uv
And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio
Changed files in this update