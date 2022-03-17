Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 25

Hello everyone!

It's time for the update.

First a small announcement:

We have been working hard on improving the performance of the android version and making UI improvements that will make the experience on the phone (& pc) more pleasurable. Unfortunately, while we wanted to release the android version over the next few days we believe it's probably going to be better to wait one more update before doing so as we would like to test the new version we've been working on a bit more before releasing it. To those participating in our beta, stay tuned we will soon be updating its version!

On another topic, as stated on our update plan, Card Survival has received a new price increase. The game is now 16.99 dollars and will stay that way right until final release.

We'd like to take this opportunity to give a special thank you to all of you early supporters that have purchased our game until now. :)

That said, let's get to the content:

New Psychological System:

Mental Structure:

This is a new hidden stat that governs how confident you are on your own worldview. A high structure stat makes you see the world as a predictable place you understand the rules of, a low structure on the other hand makes you see it as a chaotic and unpredictable place.

Structure will usually increase on its own while you are busy and relaxed, but intense emotions like euphoria, severe depression and severe stress/anxiety will tend to lower it. Feeling too lonely, not getting enough sleep or talking to Weston too often will of course not be the best for your structure either.

If this stat gets very low it will start causing altered mind states that can sometimes end in what some people would call psychotic breaks. The game currently has two of such episodes (although more will be added later) which can be triggered in different circumstances and have their own unique effects..

Stress:

Characters will now get gradually stressed when under pressure. Having wounds, being hungry, thirsty or having worries of any sort will now impact your stress levels. If you stress gets out of control you will start getting anxiety attacks which will make you waste time, damage your mental structure and demoralise you,

To combat this however, you have many options:

Doing leisure actions such as swimming, playing the drums, carving wood, making sand castles or just plain relaxing.

Keeping busy with varied tasks and avoiding doing the same actions too frequently in order to stay fresh and focused.

Drinking Kava, Wine or the new Jasmine tea as well as eating sugary foods.

Morale Changes:

Morale has been tweaked to work with the new mental structure and stress stats. In addition to this, the effects things have on your morale will change based on how saturated you are of them. Therefore you might get some good entertainment out of playing the drums for 2 hours, but after playing them for 7 hours you won't be getting much out of it.

Depression has also been changed now, you will no longer get the event but instead will get a duration penalty to all actions.

Captain:

There is now an Anti-Weston: the Captain. He is a bad imaginary friend that should probably be avoided by most people, unless you are a masochist. The Captain is a very negative character that will try to get you down, lowering your morale in exchange for his company. There are many new features coming from him and Weston coming in the next few updates too!

By the way, the skeleton that used to be in the cave by the rocks has moved to a new location. :)

New Woodworking Stuff:

The woodworking skill can now unlock a lot more things.

Here are some of those things:

- Shavings: These are now created with a blueprint that produces many at once.

Wood Carvings: You can now create 5 different figurines out of wood which can serve as collectable decorations that you can use to make your house more comfortable by placing them on shelves. Making wood carvings will sometimes produce failed figurines depending on your skill but will also count as entertainment and be great training for your woodworking skills.

- Shield: You can now craft a wooden shield that lowers the chances of getting wounded by Monitor Lizards, Boars and Spitting Cobras.

- Bow and Arrows: These are now unlocked as part of the woodworking skill progression.

- Drum: You can now craft a drum with which to entertain yourself. Initially you will only be able to practice, but as your skill increases you'll unlock new rhythms with different effects. There are only two rhythms to unlock for now but more will be added in the future. It also doubles as decoration for your home.

- Wooden Bed: A new bed that can be crafted with planks, which includes a proper mattress and a feather pillow!

House Comfort:

A new stat, called comfort, has been added. It only exists when you stay in your mudhut or cave base, and it can be increased by adding decorations or furniture. Comfort helps lower stress and raise morale and is a first step towards the new home ending that will be coming in future updates.

Some of the current things that can increase comfort are:

Stoves

Wooden Beds

Drums

Decorations such as wood carvings or flower jars when placed on shelves.

Some things will also lower comfort however, such as:

Rotten remains

Excrement like Manure or Guano

Various Animal Carcasses

Jasmine Flowers:

A new plant has been added to the jungle. Its flowers can be harvested and used to make jasmine tea, which has a relaxing effect that can help you sleep and lower your stress. In addition to this, jasmine flowers can also be placed on plastic bottles or clay jars to serve as decorations for your home. Make sure to water them if you want them to last longer.

Of course, Jasmine plants can also be grown on crop plots. :)

Other New Items:

Harpoon:

The Harpoon is a new tool/weapon unlocked through your spearfishing skill. It acts as a fishing spear but can be used in the open seas during your raft journey.

Clay jar:

The clay jar is a new liquid container, it cannot contain much liquid but it has a lid that allows it to keep its contents safe from evaporation, making it a good container for vinegar, oil or other useful liquids.

Plastic Bottle:

Plastic bottles are now a rare find in the rocks. They can be used just like clay jars. Some perks will now make characters start with them.

The Hole:

There is now a new location in the highlands, a hole that can be climbed down into provided you have enough rope with you. There are some nice things inside, just make sure your climbing is high enough or you might get stuck down there with pretty bad company. :)

Fishing Lines:

Fishing Rods can now longer be unlocked by crafting a hook but instead will unlock once your fishing skill gets high enough. In the meantime you'll be able to craft fishing lines: cheaper and simpler fishing tools.

New Character and Perks:

There is now a new experimental character: the survivalist.

While the Islander is still supposed to be the ideal character for newcomers, the survivalist is designed to be a more relaxing character for those who want to approach the game in a more relaxed way.

In addition to this there's a couple new perks:

Loner: It takes longer for you to feel lonely.

Supply Trunk: Makes you start the game with a chest full of supplies, including fishing lines and water purification tablets.

Tweaks:

Fish scraps now taste worse, lowering more morale than before.

Metal Axes now get more wood from wood cutting actions.

Coconut Water gives a bit less diarrhoea.

Goats now drink more water.

Stone Axe is now made with a blueprint and wood handle can no longer be made in the game.

Some clay blueprints now take a bit longer to craft.

Learning is now more efficient if done in short sessions.

Made it a bit more likely for rain to take place in the first week.

Aloe Vera no longer needs light to be harvested.

Scarecrows scare seagulls a bit more.

Shelfs can now carry a bit more weight.

Woodshavings can no longer be crafted the old way, as they now come from a blueprint.

Bows and arrows are now unlocked with woodworking.

Fixed rotten coconut duplicating when cracking it on its last tick and other bugs of the sort

Fixed a bug with cooking pots and other liquid containers moving to different inventories

Fixed a bug where liquids would disappear from containers

Fixed bugs where cards would get stuck being greyed out when quickly dragging things around

Fixed some issues with clothes' durabilities.

Made it so that smaller items give less food to the partridge feeder.

Corrected a text that was appearing when the water filter runs out of water.

Satiation stat no longer says not hungry while it's been filled.

Cooked Fish should now give cooked fish scraps when eaten.

Fish scraps are now less nutritious.

Fixed an issue with the satchel.

Fixed an issue with the military belt.

- Fixed an issue with sailing.

- Fixed an issue with sailing. Wine now expires faster.

Tweaked the amount of woodworking skill gained with some tasks.

Made sure all wood cutting tasks now increase woodworking skill.

Fixed a bug where liquid containers stacked in inventories would disappear (for instance several waterskins in a backpack would disappear).

Fixed a bug where environments that had Claypot Coolers in them would not load properly

Fixed a bug where weapon options (attack with spear or with bow) would not appear in hunting or animal raid events

Made the Claypot Cooler work with the new weight system

That's all for now. Hope you enjoy the new update! :)