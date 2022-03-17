Dungeons of Edera: Boss Update

Hail Adventurers!

Releasing an exciting update that completely overhauls all the bosses in the game with new moves and a balancing pass, plus a brand new boss, The Death Knight. We've also added some more basic support for controllers so you can scroll through menus with the right stick with ease!

Check out the full details below

0.8.8.8

New Boss: Death Knight

Boss Overhaul: Every boss now has different attack patterns and combos and will use their spells more sparingly. Lots of Health, Stamina, and mana balancing, and some updates to the AI to change patterns for certain bosses.

Unique Weapons added for Bosses

Undead, Death Knight, and Big Orc boss voice lines added

Spider Boss model updated

Spider mob model updated

Death Balancing - Death on normal difficulty will only remove non soulbound items from inventory, you will now keep your equipped items regardless of soulbound status. Hard and Insane difficulty still removes ALL non-soundbound items

Dodge stamina cost now scales with Chest armor type

Character loading dead bug fix

UI focus issues in Character menu fixed

Mouse Wheel is no longer bound by default to change weapon

Fast travel to Null Harbor fixed

Shield Bash root motion removed

Additional Beard added to Character Creation

Character Creation hair colors darkened

Character Rotate button added in Character Creation Screen

other minor fixes

Tell us how you are enjoying the Early Access of Dungeons of Edera - your feedback is important to help make the game even better! Please take this survey and let us know your thoughts: https://forms.gle/31m4rfF1GGJGFsBQ9

What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!