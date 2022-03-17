New Update - Version 1.1.0!

Hello, everyone!

We hope you’ve been well and have been enjoying Ryzer: The Reflectors Path so far!

In the past couple weeks we’ve been hard at work to bring you the first Major Update to the game!

In the meantime, we have a few new additions, changes and bugfixes we’d like to share with you in this new version.

New Mouse Sensitivity Option!

Fixes:

Fixed player's gun entering on surfaces;

Fixed a bug where the game window would shrink when moving it to another monitor;

Fixed a few bugs with the reflectors and improved their collision;

Fixed a bug where the crosshair would get extremely big on the MacOS version;

Fixed a bug where the crosshair’s position was different from the mouse’s cursor.

Thank you all for playing and supporting us, and please look forward to the next update!