Ryzer: The Reflectors Path update for 17 March 2022

New Update - Version 1.1.0!

Share · View all patches · Build 8386899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!

We hope you’ve been well and have been enjoying Ryzer: The Reflectors Path so far!

In the past couple weeks we’ve been hard at work to bring you the first Major Update to the game!

In the meantime, we have a few new additions, changes and bugfixes we’d like to share with you in this new version.

New Mouse Sensitivity Option!

Fixes:
  • Fixed player's gun entering on surfaces;
  • Fixed a bug where the game window would shrink when moving it to another monitor;
  • Fixed a few bugs with the reflectors and improved their collision;
  • Fixed a bug where the crosshair would get extremely big on the MacOS version;
  • Fixed a bug where the crosshair’s position was different from the mouse’s cursor.

Thank you all for playing and supporting us, and please look forward to the next update!

  • Player Legacy

Ryzer: The Reflectors Path Content Depot 1859651
Depot Ryzer: The Reflectors Path Depot 1859652
