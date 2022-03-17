New Update - Version 1.1.0!

Hello, everyone!
We hope you’ve been well and have been enjoying Ryzer: The Reflectors Path so far!
In the past couple weeks we’ve been hard at work to bring you the first Major Update to the game!
In the meantime, we have a few new additions, changes and bugfixes we’d like to share with you in this new version.
New Mouse Sensitivity Option!
Fixes:
- Fixed player's gun entering on surfaces;
- Fixed a bug where the game window would shrink when moving it to another monitor;
- Fixed a few bugs with the reflectors and improved their collision;
- Fixed a bug where the crosshair would get extremely big on the MacOS version;
- Fixed a bug where the crosshair’s position was different from the mouse’s cursor.
Thank you all for playing and supporting us, and please look forward to the next update!
- Player Legacy
Changed files in this update