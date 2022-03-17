Buggos 1.0 is now available!

Take over the dirty human’s home world in the first swarm-based autobattler Buggos. Use attack pins to direct your six different types of bugs where you want them to attack. Each bug has a specialty, so make sure you use them where they are most beneficial.

Unlock evolution points and evolve your bugs to fit your unique play style. With over 75 evolutions to choose from, you can help all your bugs equally, or you can just evolve the bugs you enjoy playing with most.

Conquering the human planet contains 36 levels of increasingly difficult human resistances and will not be easy. However, feel free to pick from 5 different difficulty settings to shake things up. There is a relaxed, Easy, Standard, Hard, and Insane difficulties. (The game is fully balanced around Standard – but do as you wish :D)

Just a little down the road we will release version 1.1 which will include the unlimited wave survival. You will have the opportunity to defend yourself from wave after wave of humans attack you (probably to get their home back)

Its been a long road, but we are finally here! I hope you all enjoy Buggos and if you have any questions, concerns, or comments, please let me know in the Discord channel!

Best,

-Will (Intrepid Marmot)