Roadmap #1

Hey everyone!

I hope you are all doing well! This is our first official roadmap where we are going to announce some upcoming updates to the game!

The first one is some adjustments to the Jump anticipation and delay when Jumping

Before, it would occur where you would sometimes miss a jump due to the anticipation animation taking too long to play causing a jump to take longer to proceed with,

Now, in the next update, you will be able to make jumps much quicker!

What else did we add?

We are adding knockback to the enemies so that when you hit them, it deals not only damage to the enemies of every dimension, but they will now be knocked back!

YOU CAN NOW KNOCK ANY FOES INTO THE VOID!!!

On top of that, we'll also be fixing as many bugs as we can spot, and we'll also be adjusting our UI system...

Keep on the lookout for this, but if you want to contribute to the development of the game, feel free to do so by reporting bugs and giving feedback on this form...

We have some other stuff planned that we Do not want to spoil, but we're very excited to reveal what comes next for TeamJumpers!

As always thank you for playing!