If Your Game Freezes or Crashes at Startup (Update 0.10.18.4)

The game options/settings window has caused issues before during startup so I've made a workaround that could potentially fix startup freezes and crashes.

You need to first navigate to the following folder on your computer:

C:/Users/YourUserName/AppData/LocalLow/Exhibyte/IslesOfPangaea/

Once there manually create a new text file (.txt) and name it:

options_startup

Then open the new file and on the first line you can try the following different numbers that change the startup mode of the options window.

0

1

2

1 is the default so you shouldn't need to try this option.

Just enter the number on the first line and save the file.

Then start up the game and see if it works.

If it doesn't work try the other number (0 or 2)

If it works, excellent! If not, I'm sorry but I don't think your system is compatible with my game at this time.