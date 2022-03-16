V0.0.99.5 (Bug Fixes & Optimization)

With our previous update, the steam update, there were a lot of performance issues and bugs. While most of these could be resolved by disabling the physics-based blood streaks, we would really like these to have no effect on performance, and so this update has a couple experimental optimizations to hopefully get to the bottom of fixing Hexane's lag / stutter issues!
Also, GalaxyHighMarshal has joined our team! They are an incredible gore modder, and will be bringing their expertise to Hexane!
Changelog
Ragdolls / Hysteria
- Bleeding out will now cause characters to take damage
- Stumbling improvements
Networking
- Singleplayer lobbies merging is now fixed
- Achievments are announced in chat
Performance
- Lower blood streak texture size
- Lower scope texture size when not in use
- Delete blood pools with 'Clear NPCs'
- Make character material opaque
Misc
- Rate limit grenades
- Modifier keys are used as binding actions rather than modifiers in binding settings
- 'Pause Sky' option added to debug menu (pause time & weather)
We hope you all look forward to the future of Hexane, and have a good day/night :D
