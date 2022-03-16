V0.0.99.5 (Bug Fixes & Optimization)

With our previous update, the steam update, there were a lot of performance issues and bugs. While most of these could be resolved by disabling the physics-based blood streaks, we would really like these to have no effect on performance, and so this update has a couple experimental optimizations to hopefully get to the bottom of fixing Hexane's lag / stutter issues!

Also, GalaxyHighMarshal has joined our team! They are an incredible gore modder, and will be bringing their expertise to Hexane!

Changelog

Ragdolls / Hysteria

Bleeding out will now cause characters to take damage

Stumbling improvements

Networking

Singleplayer lobbies merging is now fixed

Achievments are announced in chat

Performance

Lower blood streak texture size

Lower scope texture size when not in use

Delete blood pools with 'Clear NPCs'

Make character material opaque

Misc

Rate limit grenades

Modifier keys are used as binding actions rather than modifiers in binding settings

'Pause Sky' option added to debug menu (pause time & weather)

We hope you all look forward to the future of Hexane, and have a good day/night :D