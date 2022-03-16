 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hexane update for 16 March 2022

V0.0.99.5 (Bug Fixes & Optimization)

Share · View all patches · Build 8385625 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With our previous update, the steam update, there were a lot of performance issues and bugs. While most of these could be resolved by disabling the physics-based blood streaks, we would really like these to have no effect on performance, and so this update has a couple experimental optimizations to hopefully get to the bottom of fixing Hexane's lag / stutter issues!

Also, GalaxyHighMarshal has joined our team! They are an incredible gore modder, and will be bringing their expertise to Hexane!

Changelog

Ragdolls / Hysteria
  • Bleeding out will now cause characters to take damage
  • Stumbling improvements
Networking
  • Singleplayer lobbies merging is now fixed
  • Achievments are announced in chat
Performance
  • Lower blood streak texture size
  • Lower scope texture size when not in use
  • Delete blood pools with 'Clear NPCs'
  • Make character material opaque
Misc
  • Rate limit grenades
  • Modifier keys are used as binding actions rather than modifiers in binding settings
  • 'Pause Sky' option added to debug menu (pause time & weather)

We hope you all look forward to the future of Hexane, and have a good day/night :D

Changed files in this update

Hexane Content Depot 1871441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.