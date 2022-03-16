Bunhouse 1.2.0 Released - The Tree Update

As some of you have read in my last update, Bunhouse now has a publisher! I'm still not quite at liberty to disclose more information than that, but I can tell you they are taking over the porting of Bunhouse to the Nintendo Switch with a team of true experts! Because of that, I can now focus my attention on adding even more content to the bunny game you know and love. In fact, I've been hard at work doing just that!
What's New? The Overview
As an overview, in this update there are a few major things I focused on:
- Trees - an exciting new type of plant that can grow outside of your greenhouse and even produce fruit for you to sell!
- Tutorialization - coming into the world of Bunhouse as a newbie was perhaps more confusing than I intended. Bunhouse 1.2.0 has a great deal of more explanations, video tips, and a more streamlined tutorial when starting a new game. Of course, for your veterans, everything is now either skippable or you can toggle it off completely.
- Misc. Quality of Life Additions + Camera Changes + New Items
Gimme the Deets
If you would like to look over the full list of what has been added to the game in version 1.2.0, please feel free to peruse the list below. As a warning, it is quite extensive...
Bunhouse 1.2.0 Full Changelog
ADDED: Plantalyzer
- New furniture item that detects if plants are dying and puts a large yellow “!” above them if the plants are not happy and are below 80% health
- Makes a beeping sound and text notification every ten seconds to warn you about these dying plants
- Also tells you about dead plants (no beeping sounds for those, just a notification and a tombstone symbol above the dead plant)
- Can be turned off/on
- Costs 250 carrots and is intended for late early game to help buns as their greenhouses start to get more complex
- Unlocked by growing 10 plants to full maturity
- Makes cool robot noises when initially turned on
ADDED: Wheelbarrow
- New tool that can hold many pots, seeds, or furniture items for faster transportation across your greenhouse grounds
- Doesn’t snap to the grid, so it can be placed anywhere for easier use
- Unlocked by ordering 8 items from the mailbox at once
- Costs 250 carrots
- Includes a fun easter egg in multiplayer 🙂
ADDED: New Statue - Heavy Statue
- Modeled after Easter Island Head
- Costs 250 carrots
- Unlocked by purchasing Broken Statue
ADDED: New Statue - Athletic Statue
- Modeled after Discobolus
- Costs 250 carrots
- Unlocked by purchasing Heavy Statue
ADDED: Plant Shipping Unit
- Moveable item that allows you to sell plants from anywhere in your greenhouse
- Can help you sell many plants faster
- Costs 500 carrots
- Unlocked by selling a single plant species 10 times
ADDED: Added visual and sound cue when pot reaches appropriate watering amount
- Only happens if plant is inside the pot
- Provides a quick cue about how much to water plants without having to look up plant information
ADDED: Trees
- Trees can be planted outside the greenhouse
- They cannot be directly next to the greenhouse (and can’t be behind the greenhouse where it expands via upgrades)
- Trees require no maintenance to grow, but they grow slowly
- Trees cannot be sold
- They can be ordered via the newly created mailbox order tab
- Current trees added to the game:
-
- Aspen
-
- Fir
-
- Maple
-
- Oak
ADDED: Fruit Trees
- Oak
- Fruit trees are an expensive initial investment, but keep producing fruit for easy carrots as they require no care
- Fruit trees produce fruit after growing to full maturity which can then be sold, just like plants at the front booth
- Fruit trees can be shaken in order to harvest the fruit (once the fruit is visible on the tree, it indicates the tree is ready to harvest)
- Harvested fruit can be placed for decoration around your greenhouse
- Unmoved fruit that is left on the ground will disappear at the next harvest
- Fruit trees are unlocked as you grow other trees or already unlocked fruit trees
- Current fruit trees added to the game:
-
- Apples
-
- Avocados
-
- Bananas
-
- Cherries
-
- Coconuts
-
- Lemons
-
- Limes
-
- Mangoes
-
- Oranges
-
- Peaches
-
- Pears
-
- Plums
-
- Pomegranates
ADDED: Axe
- Pomegranates
- The axe is a new tool used exclusively for chopping down large trees that can no longer be moved/replanted by the bun
- Can be ordered in the same tab as the dirt dryer
- Unlocked after purchasing a single tree
ADDED: Fruit Harvester
- Like an old-timey reel mower
- Picks up and automatically sells fruit when run over
- Negates need for bun to constantly run back and forth to sell lots of fruit
- Costs 500 carrots
- Unlocked by selling one piece of fruit
ADDED: New bun fur patterns
- Blackbeard - all black bunny
- Snow white - all white bunny
- Iridescent - crazy shifting rainbow bunny
ADDED: New fishing easter egg (rare event)
- Also a new hat to go with it
- Make sure you don’t mindlessly click when you hear a big splash… it might not be a fish biting, but something appearing…
ADDED: Text notification when discovering a golden mushroom which tells the player how many mushrooms found and the total number to find
ADDED: Stats in settings menu to show how many normal trees and fruit trees players have fully grown
ADDED: Basic controls reference during tutorial
ADDED: Option to skip tutorial when starting a new game
ADDED: When a plant reaches max growth, small text will display in the upper right hand corner of the Inspect UI to indicate as such
ADDED: Various video tips UI to help explain the gameplay and general mechanics as players progress through the game (can be disabled via an option in settings). Current tips added to the game:
- Where to find newly shipped items (only after main tutorial is completed)
- Warning when first overwatering a plant
- How to order items (after clearing your first pallet of gifted items)
- Where to sell plants (after a plant grows to max for the first time)
- Explanation of sunlight (after setting down a plant in a pot with an incorrect amount of sunlight)
- How to change out dirt (when dirt quality lessens in a pot for the first time)
- What water pipes do (after upgrading to them)
- What the dirt dryer does (after ordering and unboxing one)
- What the fertilizer upgrade does (after purchasing it at least once)
- How to carry tables with objects on them (after ordering and unboxing a table)
- Explanation for fishing and rowing (when first starting fishing mini game)
- Explanation for propagation (after purchasing the upgrade)
- Explanation of fishing net (after purchasing the upgrade)
- Explanation of fruit harvester (after ordering and unboxing one)
ADDED: Skippable movie at beginning of game (before Reky Studios logo movie) that says Bunhouse is better with a controller (because it’s true)
ADDED: Allowable pot type information to plantipedia
ADDED: Total time played stat in settings
ADDED: Steam Cloud integration (auto save your progress so you can play on multiple devices)
ADDED: Steam Deck support
CHANGED: Revamped camera functions
- Camera can now rotate freely as opposed to being locked to 90 degree intervals
- On gamepad, like before this update, the camera can be rotated with the right thumbstick
- New in this update, the right thumbstick can be used to zoom the camera in and out (originally was gamepad shoulder buttons)
- On keyboard, camera now rotates with Q and E
- Did some camera optimization on the backend
CHANGED: Rebound rotate object keys on keyboard to be Alt + E/Q
CHANGED: Completely revamped the backer signpost area
- Looked too graveyard-y… oops
- Now that area is a beautiful big tree with signs hanging down from it
CHANGED: Revamped intro tutorial
- Added controls map in upper left corner for entire tutorial with relevant controls
- Added lore and very mini story framing
- Reconfigured UI for more pleasant aesthetic
CHANGED: Slightly different variation to ivy texture on greenhouse (to make it look a little more random and less repeating)
CHANGED: Slightly extended reach of bun when pickup up objects
CHANGED: Modified inspection UI
- Increased background opacity for easier readability
- Redesigned slightly for a bit more color and text distinguishment
CHANGED: Statue was renamed to Broken Statue
CHANGED: Some back end optimizations to the character structures, more code refining and code commenting for the sake of longevity
CHANGED: Revamped how the backend system for fur patterns work, optimizing and adding the ability to create unlockable furs easily in the future
CHANGED: Some sound effects and particle effects associated with fishing
CHANGED: Adjusted some of the paper background images for better readability (e.g. the background of the mini plantipedia menu)
CHANGED: Plantipedia now automatically opens to the closest plant or seed entry (within a certain distance or if bun is carrying seed/plant)
CHANGED: Slight redesign to plantipedia UI
CHANGED: Swapped key bindings for pocket plantipedia and bun appearance menu (sorry for those super used to this, but it makes far more sense to have plantipedia mapped to select on controller or tab on keyboard)
CHANGED: Refactored some code surrounding general settings (note that this will override previous saves and you might have to reset these… things like controller vibration, disabling use button suggestions, etc.)
CHANGED: Currency UI now hides when fading between fishing mini game and normal game mode
CHANGED: Plant size is no longer included in the title when inspecting a plant; instead, the size of a plant is given at the top right corner in small gray text
CHANGED: Slightly expanded sell area of front booth
CHANGED: Made bunnies cuter
FIXED BUG: Completely revamped system that determines if the “SELL PLANT” spot should be visible… should be totally consistent now
FIXED BUG: Sometimes grid wouldn’t be visible when it should be
FIXED BUG: Very rare scenario where a player is unable to change their bun’s fur
FIXED BUG: Players can open the Order Menu or the Paint Greenhouse Menu while another player has the Main Menu open
FIXED BUG: Poop mode (activated via cheat code) easter egg not working correctly
FIXED BUG: Collision issue with fishing record signpost
FIXED BUG: Mini plantipedia first sun icon a different shade of yellow than the rest
FIXED BUG: Rotating camera during certain parts of the tutorial will cause it to keep spinning until the rotate camera button is pressed again
FIXED BUG: Boat near dock not reappearing after fishing mini game
FIXED BUG: No death for plant cheat mode not saving between game sessions
FIXED BUG: Adjusted carry offset for dirt receptacle and trash can
FIXED BUG: Cowboy hat too high on head
FIXED BUG: Buying an upgrade that can be bought multiple times (i.e. fertilizer) removes the description in the mailbox for that play session
FIXED BUG: Objects being carried when saving the game just float in place when loading in again; now the object will load at its position before the player had picked it up
FIXED BUG: Is possible for player to place a large pot quickly will rotating and have it become stuck in the greenhouse wall
FIXED BUG: Orienting the arbor in a certain direction and then expanding the greenhouse may create a situation where the arbor gets stuck in the wall and becomes immovable
FIXED BUG: Placing tiny pots on tables next to the greenhouse may sometimes prevent the plants inside from attaching to their pots when loading in (causing floating plants that die quickly)
FIXED BUG: Dirt bag has to be re-upgraded when buying a new one
FIXED BUG: Unintentional cap of 99,999 remaining carrots after buying item (i.e., if you had more than that, you would lose carrots down to that amount when buying something)
FIXED BUG: Removed Herobrine
Changed files in this update