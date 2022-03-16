Bunhouse 1.2.0 Released - The Tree Update

As some of you have read in my last update, Bunhouse now has a publisher! I'm still not quite at liberty to disclose more information than that, but I can tell you they are taking over the porting of Bunhouse to the Nintendo Switch with a team of true experts! Because of that, I can now focus my attention on adding even more content to the bunny game you know and love. In fact, I've been hard at work doing just that!

What's New? The Overview

As an overview, in this update there are a few major things I focused on:

Trees - an exciting new type of plant that can grow outside of your greenhouse and even produce fruit for you to sell!

Trees - an exciting new type of plant that can grow outside of your greenhouse and even produce fruit for you to sell!

Tutorialization - coming into the world of Bunhouse as a newbie was perhaps more confusing than I intended. Bunhouse 1.2.0 has a great deal of more explanations, video tips, and a more streamlined tutorial when starting a new game. Of course, for your veterans, everything is now either skippable or you can toggle it off completely.

Misc. Quality of Life Additions + Camera Changes + New Items

Gimme the Deets

If you would like to look over the full list of what has been added to the game in version 1.2.0, please feel free to peruse the list below. As a warning, it is quite extensive...

Bunhouse 1.2.0 Full Changelog

ADDED: Plantalyzer

New furniture item that detects if plants are dying and puts a large yellow “!” above them if the plants are not happy and are below 80% health

Makes a beeping sound and text notification every ten seconds to warn you about these dying plants

Also tells you about dead plants (no beeping sounds for those, just a notification and a tombstone symbol above the dead plant)

Can be turned off/on

Costs 250 carrots and is intended for late early game to help buns as their greenhouses start to get more complex

Unlocked by growing 10 plants to full maturity

Makes cool robot noises when initially turned on

ADDED: Wheelbarrow

ADDED: Wheelbarrow New tool that can hold many pots, seeds, or furniture items for faster transportation across your greenhouse grounds

Doesn’t snap to the grid, so it can be placed anywhere for easier use

Unlocked by ordering 8 items from the mailbox at once

Costs 250 carrots

Includes a fun easter egg in multiplayer 🙂

ADDED: New Statue - Heavy Statue

Modeled after Easter Island Head

Costs 250 carrots

Unlocked by purchasing Broken Statue

Costs 250 carrots

Unlocked by purchasing Broken Statue

ADDED: New Statue - Athletic Statue

Modeled after Discobolus

Costs 250 carrots

Unlocked by purchasing Heavy Statue

Costs 250 carrots

Unlocked by purchasing Heavy Statue

ADDED: Plant Shipping Unit

ADDED: Plant Shipping Unit Moveable item that allows you to sell plants from anywhere in your greenhouse

Can help you sell many plants faster

Costs 500 carrots

Unlocked by selling a single plant species 10 times

ADDED: Added visual and sound cue when pot reaches appropriate watering amount

Only happens if plant is inside the pot

Provides a quick cue about how much to water plants without having to look up plant information

Provides a quick cue about how much to water plants without having to look up plant information

ADDED: Trees

ADDED: Trees Trees can be planted outside the greenhouse

They cannot be directly next to the greenhouse (and can’t be behind the greenhouse where it expands via upgrades)

Trees require no maintenance to grow, but they grow slowly

Trees cannot be sold

They can be ordered via the newly created mailbox order tab

Current trees added to the game:

Aspen

Fir

Maple

Oak

ADDED: Fruit Trees

Fruit trees are an expensive initial investment, but keep producing fruit for easy carrots as they require no care

Fruit trees produce fruit after growing to full maturity which can then be sold, just like plants at the front booth

Fruit trees can be shaken in order to harvest the fruit (once the fruit is visible on the tree, it indicates the tree is ready to harvest)

Harvested fruit can be placed for decoration around your greenhouse

Unmoved fruit that is left on the ground will disappear at the next harvest

Fruit trees are unlocked as you grow other trees or already unlocked fruit trees

Current fruit trees added to the game:

Apples

Avocados

Bananas

Cherries

Coconuts

Lemons

Limes

Mangoes

Oranges

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Pomegranates

ADDED: Axe

The axe is a new tool used exclusively for chopping down large trees that can no longer be moved/replanted by the bun

Can be ordered in the same tab as the dirt dryer

Unlocked after purchasing a single tree

ADDED: Fruit Harvester

ADDED: Fruit Harvester Like an old-timey reel mower

Picks up and automatically sells fruit when run over

Negates need for bun to constantly run back and forth to sell lots of fruit

Costs 500 carrots

Unlocked by selling one piece of fruit

ADDED: New bun fur patterns

ADDED: New bun fur patterns Blackbeard - all black bunny

Snow white - all white bunny

Iridescent - crazy shifting rainbow bunny

ADDED: New fishing easter egg (rare event)

ADDED: New fishing easter egg (rare event) Also a new hat to go with it

Make sure you don’t mindlessly click when you hear a big splash… it might not be a fish biting, but something appearing…

ADDED: Text notification when discovering a golden mushroom which tells the player how many mushrooms found and the total number to find

ADDED: Stats in settings menu to show how many normal trees and fruit trees players have fully grown

ADDED: Basic controls reference during tutorial

ADDED: Option to skip tutorial when starting a new game

ADDED: When a plant reaches max growth, small text will display in the upper right hand corner of the Inspect UI to indicate as such

ADDED: Various video tips UI to help explain the gameplay and general mechanics as players progress through the game (can be disabled via an option in settings). Current tips added to the game:

Where to find newly shipped items (only after main tutorial is completed)

Warning when first overwatering a plant

How to order items (after clearing your first pallet of gifted items)

Where to sell plants (after a plant grows to max for the first time)

Explanation of sunlight (after setting down a plant in a pot with an incorrect amount of sunlight)

How to change out dirt (when dirt quality lessens in a pot for the first time)

What water pipes do (after upgrading to them)

What the dirt dryer does (after ordering and unboxing one)

What the fertilizer upgrade does (after purchasing it at least once)

How to carry tables with objects on them (after ordering and unboxing a table)

Explanation for fishing and rowing (when first starting fishing mini game)

Explanation for propagation (after purchasing the upgrade)

Explanation of fishing net (after purchasing the upgrade)

Explanation of fruit harvester (after ordering and unboxing one)

ADDED: Skippable movie at beginning of game (before Reky Studios logo movie) that says Bunhouse is better with a controller (because it’s true)

ADDED: Allowable pot type information to plantipedia

ADDED: Total time played stat in settings

ADDED: Steam Cloud integration (auto save your progress so you can play on multiple devices)

ADDED: Steam Deck support

CHANGED: Revamped camera functions

Camera can now rotate freely as opposed to being locked to 90 degree intervals

On gamepad, like before this update, the camera can be rotated with the right thumbstick

New in this update, the right thumbstick can be used to zoom the camera in and out (originally was gamepad shoulder buttons)

On keyboard, camera now rotates with Q and E

Did some camera optimization on the backend

CHANGED: Rebound rotate object keys on keyboard to be Alt + E/Q

CHANGED: Completely revamped the backer signpost area

Now that area is a beautiful big tree with signs hanging down from it

Now that area is a beautiful big tree with signs hanging down from it

CHANGED: Revamped intro tutorial

Added controls map in upper left corner for entire tutorial with relevant controls

Added lore and very mini story framing

Reconfigured UI for more pleasant aesthetic

Added lore and very mini story framing

Reconfigured UI for more pleasant aesthetic

CHANGED: Slightly different variation to ivy texture on greenhouse (to make it look a little more random and less repeating)

CHANGED: Slightly extended reach of bun when pickup up objects

CHANGED: Modified inspection UI

Increased background opacity for easier readability

Redesigned slightly for a bit more color and text distinguishment

Redesigned slightly for a bit more color and text distinguishment

CHANGED: Statue was renamed to Broken Statue

CHANGED: Some back end optimizations to the character structures, more code refining and code commenting for the sake of longevity

CHANGED: Revamped how the backend system for fur patterns work, optimizing and adding the ability to create unlockable furs easily in the future

CHANGED: Some sound effects and particle effects associated with fishing

CHANGED: Adjusted some of the paper background images for better readability (e.g. the background of the mini plantipedia menu)

CHANGED: Plantipedia now automatically opens to the closest plant or seed entry (within a certain distance or if bun is carrying seed/plant)

CHANGED: Slight redesign to plantipedia UI

CHANGED: Swapped key bindings for pocket plantipedia and bun appearance menu (sorry for those super used to this, but it makes far more sense to have plantipedia mapped to select on controller or tab on keyboard)

CHANGED: Refactored some code surrounding general settings (note that this will override previous saves and you might have to reset these… things like controller vibration, disabling use button suggestions, etc.)

CHANGED: Currency UI now hides when fading between fishing mini game and normal game mode

CHANGED: Plant size is no longer included in the title when inspecting a plant; instead, the size of a plant is given at the top right corner in small gray text

CHANGED: Slightly expanded sell area of front booth

CHANGED: Made bunnies cuter

FIXED BUG: Completely revamped system that determines if the “SELL PLANT” spot should be visible… should be totally consistent now

FIXED BUG: Sometimes grid wouldn’t be visible when it should be

FIXED BUG: Very rare scenario where a player is unable to change their bun’s fur

FIXED BUG: Players can open the Order Menu or the Paint Greenhouse Menu while another player has the Main Menu open

FIXED BUG: Poop mode (activated via cheat code) easter egg not working correctly

FIXED BUG: Collision issue with fishing record signpost

FIXED BUG: Mini plantipedia first sun icon a different shade of yellow than the rest

FIXED BUG: Rotating camera during certain parts of the tutorial will cause it to keep spinning until the rotate camera button is pressed again

FIXED BUG: Boat near dock not reappearing after fishing mini game

FIXED BUG: No death for plant cheat mode not saving between game sessions

FIXED BUG: Adjusted carry offset for dirt receptacle and trash can

FIXED BUG: Cowboy hat too high on head

FIXED BUG: Buying an upgrade that can be bought multiple times (i.e. fertilizer) removes the description in the mailbox for that play session

FIXED BUG: Objects being carried when saving the game just float in place when loading in again; now the object will load at its position before the player had picked it up

FIXED BUG: Is possible for player to place a large pot quickly will rotating and have it become stuck in the greenhouse wall

FIXED BUG: Orienting the arbor in a certain direction and then expanding the greenhouse may create a situation where the arbor gets stuck in the wall and becomes immovable

FIXED BUG: Placing tiny pots on tables next to the greenhouse may sometimes prevent the plants inside from attaching to their pots when loading in (causing floating plants that die quickly)

FIXED BUG: Dirt bag has to be re-upgraded when buying a new one

FIXED BUG: Unintentional cap of 99,999 remaining carrots after buying item (i.e., if you had more than that, you would lose carrots down to that amount when buying something)

FIXED BUG: Removed Herobrine