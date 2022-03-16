Patch version 1.0.04

Short, but these were important ones:

-- fixed: Restart Battle would reflect the state of the battle based on whatever normal save file happened to be present in the save slot, not the state of the battle based on the battle start save file. If a mid-battle save was in that slot, it was getting loaded instead of the associated battle start save file.

-- fixed: choosing Restart Battle would not stop active sound loops for the battle, causing the battle's ambient sound loops to double up upon reloading the scene.

-- fixed: the Coria and Bandit Fortress Escaped scenes did not have a StopLoop action for the rain sound effects used in the preceding battles.

-- fixed: if a roster's reserve supplies had not already been created elsewhere, then the game would not create it for the first time when auto-looting items, resulting in those auto-looted items simply never appearing.