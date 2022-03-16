 Skip to content

Gorilla Tag update for 16 March 2022

Competitive Obstacle Course!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's a new obstacle course in the City. You need to beat it to join the competitive queue! Check it out!

Also fixes a few bugs from the last patch.

-fix movement issue where you wouldn't stick to certain surfaces properly
-added competitive queue obstacle course in city
-normalized sliding surface steering control across different refresh rates
-updated motd screen to turn yellow when the message has changed
-fixed bug with not starting in tutorial appropriately for new players

