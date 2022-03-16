1.06 Update

We've updated Sophstar to version 1.06.

Now there's a Training Mode! You can practice any levels you've beaten before, without worrying about running out of lives! (You always have 98 lives on Training Mode :D )

Unfortunately there was no way to get the progress you already had, so you'll have to beat the levels after the update to enable training mode on them.

You can also practice against just the bosses... even on their Hyper Mode! And they won't revert to normal mode if you die on training mode, so you can keeping practicing as long as you wish.

You can also hold Select on the gamepad or Backspace on the keyboard for a quick level restart.

Just select "Arcade Mode", then select "Training Mode" and good luck!

We tested this update enough to make sure there were no new bugs after implementing Training Mode, but if any slipped through us, please report at the usual thread and we'll try to fix it as fast as we can!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1410440/discussions/0/3182359786942498541/

Linux version should be coming next very soon!