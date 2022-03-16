Get ready for your Anniversary Gift!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

"Truly a sight to behold."

– Rogal Dorn

Get ready to celebrate with a massive Anniversary Gift! Log in tomorrow to take part in the 4th Anniversary event and receive a free crate with several Premium Cards, including a guaranteed Legendary one, as well as an Experience Boost and 400 Gems!

This Anniversary Gift, along with the Premium Cards and Experience Boosts, will become available at 10am GMT tomorrow.

The Anniversary Gift will only be available for a few days, so make sure to login and grab yours!