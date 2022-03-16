 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Horus Heresy: Legions update for 16 March 2022

Get ready for your Anniversary Gift!

Share · View all patches · Build 8385172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

"Truly a sight to behold."
– Rogal Dorn

Get ready to celebrate with a massive Anniversary Gift! Log in tomorrow to take part in the 4th Anniversary event and receive a free crate with several Premium Cards, including a guaranteed Legendary one, as well as an Experience Boost and 400 Gems!

This Anniversary Gift, along with the Premium Cards and Experience Boosts, will become available at 10am GMT tomorrow.

The Anniversary Gift will only be available for a few days, so make sure to login and grab yours!

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8385172
The Horus Heresy: Legions Content Depot 1031141
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.