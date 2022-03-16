 Skip to content

The Infected update for 16 March 2022

V12.2 Mini Update!!

Hi Everyone,

Just another mini update to address a few things that were reported in the last day or so that I felt could not wait till the next main update.

BUGFIX - Stone Crates place on the bed of the truck were causing the truck to have strange movement behaviors.
BUGFIX - Using the mouse wheel to zoom in and out on the map was causing tools/weapons to swap.
CHANGE - Increased bacon drop when harvesting boars from 6 to 10.

Best regards to the best community in the world.

