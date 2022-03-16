 Skip to content

FPS Game: Dev Test update for 16 March 2022

Patch 0.7

Patch 0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

there is a lot more in development but unfinished as of the moment. but some improvements are underway and some are available for testing now.

New movement system (Still in development) might feel a bit weird, but hopefully should improve the ADS lag/delay and any issues that come with the sprinting.

also to keep the game feeling fresher a bit i added a new lethal (Impact grenade) and 2 new perk, one for dual primary weapons and one for picking up ammo from dead players (a little stack of mags that drop on death)

Next version 0.8 will have a lot of the unfinished stuff that I have in there right now.

Changed files in this update

FPS Game: Dev Test Depot Depot 1901201
  • Loading history…
