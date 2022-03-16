 Skip to content

Across the Obelisk update for 16 March 2022

Hotfix v.0.8.01

Hotfix v.0.8.01

Hey everybody! This is a hotfix to solve some of the problems that have been reported with the latest patch.

Fixes

  • Fixed the trait "Tireless" that stopped working after a primary stat was modified because the character gained new perks in the middle of the game (f.e. Obelisk stairs).
  • Fixed a bug that modified character primary stats on a "new game" based on previous games actions (f.e. Pay HP for higher chance in a corruption altar).
  • Fixed a bug that reduced the HP of monsters, on the last map of the Obelisk Challenge, when a desync happened in the game.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Weekly Challenge to launch in coop games.
  • Fixed a problem with the game settings not saving the "Full screen" check between sessions.
    Hotfix v.0.7.6
  • Fixed a bug with injuries (that use energy, f.e. Sad) being casted right after casting an enchantment that uses energy as catalizer (f.e. Wild Hunt) and not activating it.

Balance

  • Archon Nhir: Normal mode, Reduced the charges of Sanctify applied by Celestial Brillance and Crucifixion(white). Also reduced the Insane charges applied by Lethargy and Missery. So, the players will have a bit less sanctify charges and the Total Eclipse(Sanctify-> Dark) spell will be less punishing. In madness +1 reduced the charges of those spells, but way less, and increased just a bit the base damage of the spells to compensate.
  • Champion Guts: Reduced 1 Fury charge of his devastate card 2 (from 3) it should gain a bit less fury and do just a bit less damage in the first turns, also bloody retaliation reduced the damage based on his bleed to 150% (from 200%).
  • Champion Martina: Reduced to 6(from 7) the bless charges gained with divine intervention enchantment.
  • Madness Ring: Changed to be only mind -> Sight. Added a new ring, Terror Ring, that does the mind -> Dark version.
    Note, all the other rings of the game did 1:1 curse conversions and madness ring was the only case that did 1:2 curses types.

We want to thank you for the warm welcome of the Act 4 patch. Bear in mind that the game is Early Access and we will keep balancing and polishing a lot of things, so if you have suggestions, bug reports, looking for people to play coop, whatever... feel free to write a post or join our discord and tell us about it!

As usual, thank you so much for your help, reports and suggestions!

