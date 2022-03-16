Pre Full Release Patch is here! 1.0.K_175

Hey guys!

We are extremely excited to say that we have just launched our 1.0 Version before tomorrows full release! Tomorrow we will launch another summary patch but today we really wanted to add last few pieces before full release as well as many bug and problems fixes!

Is that a final version?

Absolutely not, we are already working on next undergrounds, hard mode and fishing mode patches as well as all new potential bugs and problems. Thank you so much for all your suggestions and reports. Please keep them coming!

Any problems?

So before we jump into patch notes a quick reminder. If you have any kind of problems with game crushing / missing items / broken saves just go here so we can help you:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1472660/discussions/0/3184612220385568801/

New Patch notes

Final section of the game: The Sunken City

This is a small final zone that features quite fun run with unlimited super chickens and final encounter.

We don't want to spoil anything so we suggest just to jump in and see it yourselves ;)





You can get there by taking a boat from Desert after completing all quests or using fast travel from map once Designer unlocks it for you:



New intro

We added a new short animated intro that you can check out once you launch a new game.

Automatic saves

Now the game saves automatically every time you move between areas.

Motion sickness fixes:

Added smart camera option - once you turn it on you can rotate camera by walking to sides so you can navigate through world without a mouse, additionally camera keeps steady at one level of Hight and return to this level while walking

Added field of view adjustment

Added motion sickness section in settings (fov, white dot, smart camera)

Other fixes:

Added Super Chicken icon

After finishing a quest NPCs take all quest related items from inventory (even if you have excess of the items; items kept in chests and on map stay in the game)

Adjusted cost of fixing Harold’s house

Added missing food recipes

Fixed moving platform in winter zone

Added sounds for dialogues and UI

Fixed blocked fence in autumn zone

Fixed levitating cubes/trash/suitcases

Llama House and other buildings are being properly repaired/built while Ellen is in another area

Fixed wrong water level display after upgrading the water tank

Fixed x axis inversion for controller

Added hidden poster overlay to achievements window

Fixed first quickslot item use on game start

Fixed quicksave behaviour

Fixed quest objective counting

Adjusted sub streaming on Village and Lonely Hills

Updated tutorial

Localizations and Controller support

Controller support and Localizations are coming up tomorrow (german, french, polish, spanish, russian, simplified chinese)

Any new bugs?

Please report all new bugs here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1472660/discussions/0/3184614124778499424/

Thanks for playing and see you tomorrow for grand full release update!