Pre Full Release Patch is here! 1.0.K_175

Hey guys!
We are extremely excited to say that we have just launched our 1.0 Version before tomorrows full release! Tomorrow we will launch another summary patch but today we really wanted to add last few pieces before full release as well as many bug and problems fixes!
Is that a final version?
Absolutely not, we are already working on next undergrounds, hard mode and fishing mode patches as well as all new potential bugs and problems. Thank you so much for all your suggestions and reports. Please keep them coming!
Any problems?
So before we jump into patch notes a quick reminder. If you have any kind of problems with game crushing / missing items / broken saves just go here so we can help you:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1472660/discussions/0/3184612220385568801/
New Patch notes
Final section of the game: The Sunken City
This is a small final zone that features quite fun run with unlimited super chickens and final encounter.
We don't want to spoil anything so we suggest just to jump in and see it yourselves ;)
You can get there by taking a boat from Desert after completing all quests or using fast travel from map once Designer unlocks it for you:
New intro
We added a new short animated intro that you can check out once you launch a new game.
Automatic saves
Now the game saves automatically every time you move between areas.
Motion sickness fixes:
- Added smart camera option - once you turn it on you can rotate camera by walking to sides so you can navigate through world without a mouse, additionally camera keeps steady at one level of Hight and return to this level while walking
- Added field of view adjustment
- Added motion sickness section in settings (fov, white dot, smart camera)
Other fixes:
- Added Super Chicken icon
- After finishing a quest NPCs take all quest related items from inventory (even if you have excess of the items; items kept in chests and on map stay in the game)
- Adjusted cost of fixing Harold’s house
- Added missing food recipes
- Fixed moving platform in winter zone
- Added sounds for dialogues and UI
- Fixed blocked fence in autumn zone
- Fixed levitating cubes/trash/suitcases
- Llama House and other buildings are being properly repaired/built while Ellen is in another area
- Fixed wrong water level display after upgrading the water tank
- Fixed x axis inversion for controller
- Added hidden poster overlay to achievements window
- Fixed first quickslot item use on game start
- Fixed quicksave behaviour
- Fixed quest objective counting
- Adjusted sub streaming on Village and Lonely Hills
- Updated tutorial
Localizations and Controller support
Controller support and Localizations are coming up tomorrow (german, french, polish, spanish, russian, simplified chinese)
Any new bugs?
Please report all new bugs here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1472660/discussions/0/3184614124778499424/
Thanks for playing and see you tomorrow for grand full release update!
Changed files in this update