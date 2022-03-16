Rivals of Aether Balance Patch 2.1.2.0

After over a full month since the release of our four free newcomers, we are back once again with another round of balance changes!

Last patch aimed to clean up some obvious troublemakers and mechanics. This time we intend to really dig deep and focus on fine-tuning our new friends. This is not by any means our final balance patch, but this will be our last balance touch-up before Genesis 8 and Low Tide City in April. Players looking for changes for our earlier 14 characters can get excited for our next balance patch coming later this year, where we plan to continue work on our newcomers while giving some elbow grease to some of our other favorite Rivals!

Matches no longer desync when switching between rollback and non-rollback modes online.

Fixed Orcane’s explosive bubble rune crashing.

Fixed keyboard controls causing unintentional up/down hard presses while online.

WORKSHOP

Added attack property AG_NO_PARRY_STUN.

Added newcomer names to get_char_info.

As for balance changes to our four newcomers, there are a LOT of updates on this round, so please check them out on our website.