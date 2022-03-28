Help us Save Our Survivors!
We’re introducing two new objectives into the rotation - Smoke Signals and Stockpile.
Trade your shovels in for matches with the new objective, Smoke Signals - create a large fire to signal your need for help! Or gather up a variation of resources to create a large stockpile with the Stockpile objective to help future survivors in need!
Hurry and get into the game to help our survivors escape… or sabotage their departure.
Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLWJtPA7dW8
Full Sneak Peak of Update: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeRQ2MHQF3c
NEW FEATURES & GENERAL CHANGES:
NEW OBJECTIVES:
Smoke Signals: 1st & 2nd Objectives
The objective requires players to contribute resources towards creating a large fire for smoke signals. The objective must be repaired with campfires, flares, and/or fuel. It functions similar to a repair objective, but has different part requirements, and parts can be automatically depleted as the fire burns.
Stockpile: 2nd Objective Only
The objective requires players to contribute resources towards a large stockpile, to allow future survivors to better survive the conditions. The objective must be repaired with campfires, traps, cooked food, and other various non-standard resources. It functions similar to a repair objective, but has different part requirements.
Additional Timed Challenges & Events:
- Solstice Festival
- Whiteout
- Shelter in Place
Practice Mode Tutorial Overhaul
- Merged the tutorial and practice mode. Practice mode now has a “basic” variant that will spawn players on the basic mode map with basic mode objectives.
- Added some tutorial prompts to practice mode.
Progression Tree Rework
- Progression trees have been reworked so that they are focused on long term goals that players complete by playing the game as they normally would.
Other Additions:
- Reverted changes for cosmetics that caused clipping issues that made hats/masks not work with some jackets
- Changed “Baby Steps” achievement from “Complete the Tutorial” to “Complete Practice Mode”
BALANCE CHANGES:
Tranq Gun Changes
- Decreased the duration of the tranquilized effect
- Decreased the movement penalty of the tranquilized effect
Hacker Time Based Charge
- Hacker now has a passive charge that charges roughly every 12 minutes.
- Hacker still has a proximity based charge to charge faster around players.
Tower Bunker Changes
- Decreased the likelihood of Energy Drinks to spawn in tower bunkers.
- Removed tranquilizer gun from tower bunkers.
- Added additional survival resources to tower bunkers.
- Made the crates found in the cave on deep woods unique, and no longer share a loot table with Tower Bunkers
- This means cave crates will still always contain energy drinks
Other Changes:
- Added support for tracking bunker actions, tracking trapping escapes and traitor crates, and added related challenges
- Added support to track items placed into the cabin chest + added cabin chest related challenges
- Changed “quick look” in lobby to use TOTAL commendations instead of MONTHLY commends
- Removed rematch button from game-over screen in practice modes to avoid sending the player to a live lobby
- Practice mode menu has been changed to use tabs
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Some Tutorial/Practice Mode prompts not accurate
- [Xbox ONLY] Baby steps achievement cannot be redeemed
- Baby Steps not completely localized for Japanese and Italian
- Practice Mode tutorial prompts appear while in a Custom game
- "Current Objectives" display animation seems delayed when commanded to display objectives
- Magenta placeholder textures seen on crates in animal den on deep woods map
- Landmine will not explode on the first interaction after planting it on a sabotaged Cipher station's console
- Player's role shows as Scout after they've had their role stolen by an ID thief
- When Smoke Signal is the first objective, the objective marker appears above the tent instead of the fire
- Practice mode changes the players avatar to the original tutorial player
- Some Limited Event Crate items are displaying 'None' instead of 'Limited'
- [PS4] Show Stats button does not work if the player had opened their soft keyboard
- Name Censoring not accurate across all Platforms
- Bear traps may teleport back to cabin after use
- [Switch] Cannot redeem items in store using the touch screen
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed “Clandestine Achievement” to be redeemable
- Fixed blocked loading issue that could occur when adding radios into player inventory during loading sequence
- Fixed issues with some items challenges not properly tracking
- Fixed issue with distance not tracking properly for progression tasks
- Fixed issue causing dead bodies to teleport to the cabin
- Updated data for challenges to include missing items
- Fixed No Gondola Rides challenge taking non-Gondola maps into consideration
- Added option to update the overridden owner ID for Explosive items, to fix issue where Landmines could award kill/damage credits to the wrong player
- Fixed Break sabotage action only tracking usage of the free variant
- [Xbox] Fixed issue where the on-screen keyboard would keep appearing when attempting to close it after trying to submit a lobby password.
- Fixed issue with items spawned into crates not tracking who collects it
- Added ability to track items that were picked up and track Blackout games played
- Fixed issue with distance not tracking properly for progression tasks
- Fixed a bug for "Visit every quadrant on the map" bonus objective that was impossible to complete in Basic and Blackout games
- Fixed a bug which would allow some players to get custom roles even though the roles were not set. Custom games only.
- [Switch] Added better messaging if an update is required to play the game
- Fixed plus signs in stat boost portion of energy drink tooltip.
- [PS4] Fixed incorrect control icons shown in tutorial text.
- Added mouse-key functionality for button labeling when in MKB mode and there is no keyboard button bound for a displayed control.
- Added missing components for controller scrolling.
- Cosmetics: Fixed Skull necklace to not appear less "floaty" in standard male
- Cosmetics: Change the filter of some mask cosmetics so they don't clip with other bigger face masks.
- Cosmetics: Masks such as Lucha Libre masks, Fur Scarf (black, brown, white), and several gas masks will stop appearing when wearing animal masks
- Cosmetics: Adjustments to new cosmetics (EEC_GlassesOwl_SF) so it doesn't clip with hats.
- Cosmetics: Adjustment to HatFurTrapperGold, to avoid clipping with Owl Glasses cosmetic
- Cosmetics: Adjustment to green face mask (EEC_NeckFaceMask_LTD) and white mask (Glasses_FacemaskWhite_SS) so they are visible when wearing safety helmet
- Cosmetics: Adjustment to Standard female PlaidShirt so it will no longer clip with pants
- Cosmetics: female pants will not poke through the back of jackets as much
- Cosmetics: Temporary Fix to make the hats and the hoodies clip less horribly
- Cosmetics: Fix noticeable clipping problem for Standard Female belt in Backpack Stretcher
- Cosmetics: Fixed some jackets clipping with pants in standard female.
- Cosmetics: Fixed Wolf Hat clipping fix
- Cosmetics: Fixed Winter Camo Jacket appears different on a large female model then its large male counterpart
- Cosmetics: Fixed instances where a character's leg shading becomes sharper when equipping certain boots with the thin body type
NEW COSMETICS TO EARN
New store items available at approximately 3:30PM EST
Keep your feedback coming!
As always, we are listening and we encourage everyone to leave feedback in our community [Discord](discord.gg/projectwinter) in the #suggestions channel.
Stay tuned for more updates in the future, and thank you for your continued support!
