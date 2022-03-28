 Skip to content

Project Winter update for 28 March 2022

Save Our Survivors

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Help us Save Our Survivors!

We’re introducing two new objectives into the rotation - Smoke Signals and Stockpile.

Trade your shovels in for matches with the new objective, Smoke Signals - create a large fire to signal your need for help! Or gather up a variation of resources to create a large stockpile with the Stockpile objective to help future survivors in need!

Hurry and get into the game to help our survivors escape… or sabotage their departure.

Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLWJtPA7dW8
Full Sneak Peak of Update: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeRQ2MHQF3c

NEW FEATURES & GENERAL CHANGES:

NEW OBJECTIVES:
Smoke Signals: 1st & 2nd Objectives
The objective requires players to contribute resources towards creating a large fire for smoke signals. The objective must be repaired with campfires, flares, and/or fuel. It functions similar to a repair objective, but has different part requirements, and parts can be automatically depleted as the fire burns.

Stockpile: 2nd Objective Only
The objective requires players to contribute resources towards a large stockpile, to allow future survivors to better survive the conditions. The objective must be repaired with campfires, traps, cooked food, and other various non-standard resources. It functions similar to a repair objective, but has different part requirements.

Additional Timed Challenges & Events:

  • Solstice Festival
  • Whiteout
  • Shelter in Place

Practice Mode Tutorial Overhaul

  • Merged the tutorial and practice mode. Practice mode now has a “basic” variant that will spawn players on the basic mode map with basic mode objectives.
  • Added some tutorial prompts to practice mode.

Progression Tree Rework

  • Progression trees have been reworked so that they are focused on long term goals that players complete by playing the game as they normally would.

Other Additions:

  • Reverted changes for cosmetics that caused clipping issues that made hats/masks not work with some jackets
  • Changed “Baby Steps” achievement from “Complete the Tutorial” to “Complete Practice Mode”
BALANCE CHANGES:

Tranq Gun Changes

  • Decreased the duration of the tranquilized effect
  • Decreased the movement penalty of the tranquilized effect

Hacker Time Based Charge

  • Hacker now has a passive charge that charges roughly every 12 minutes.
  • Hacker still has a proximity based charge to charge faster around players.

Tower Bunker Changes

  • Decreased the likelihood of Energy Drinks to spawn in tower bunkers.
  • Removed tranquilizer gun from tower bunkers.
  • Added additional survival resources to tower bunkers.
  • Made the crates found in the cave on deep woods unique, and no longer share a loot table with Tower Bunkers
  • This means cave crates will still always contain energy drinks

Other Changes:

  • Added support for tracking bunker actions, tracking trapping escapes and traitor crates, and added related challenges
  • Added support to track items placed into the cabin chest + added cabin chest related challenges
  • Changed “quick look” in lobby to use TOTAL commendations instead of MONTHLY commends
  • Removed rematch button from game-over screen in practice modes to avoid sending the player to a live lobby
  • Practice mode menu has been changed to use tabs
KNOWN ISSUES:
  • Some Tutorial/Practice Mode prompts not accurate
  • [Xbox ONLY] Baby steps achievement cannot be redeemed
  • Baby Steps not completely localized for Japanese and Italian
  • Practice Mode tutorial prompts appear while in a Custom game
  • "Current Objectives" display animation seems delayed when commanded to display objectives
  • Magenta placeholder textures seen on crates in animal den on deep woods map
  • Landmine will not explode on the first interaction after planting it on a sabotaged Cipher station's console
  • Player's role shows as Scout after they've had their role stolen by an ID thief
  • When Smoke Signal is the first objective, the objective marker appears above the tent instead of the fire
  • Practice mode changes the players avatar to the original tutorial player
  • Some Limited Event Crate items are displaying 'None' instead of 'Limited'
  • [PS4] Show Stats button does not work if the player had opened their soft keyboard
  • Name Censoring not accurate across all Platforms
  • Bear traps may teleport back to cabin after use
  • [Switch] Cannot redeem items in store using the touch screen
BUG FIXES:
  • Fixed “Clandestine Achievement” to be redeemable
  • Fixed blocked loading issue that could occur when adding radios into player inventory during loading sequence
  • Fixed issues with some items challenges not properly tracking
  • Fixed issue with distance not tracking properly for progression tasks
  • Fixed issue causing dead bodies to teleport to the cabin
  • Updated data for challenges to include missing items
  • Fixed No Gondola Rides challenge taking non-Gondola maps into consideration
  • Added option to update the overridden owner ID for Explosive items, to fix issue where Landmines could award kill/damage credits to the wrong player
  • Fixed Break sabotage action only tracking usage of the free variant
  • [Xbox] Fixed issue where the on-screen keyboard would keep appearing when attempting to close it after trying to submit a lobby password.
  • Fixed issue with items spawned into crates not tracking who collects it
  • Added ability to track items that were picked up and track Blackout games played
  • Fixed issue with distance not tracking properly for progression tasks
  • Fixed a bug for "Visit every quadrant on the map" bonus objective that was impossible to complete in Basic and Blackout games
  • Fixed a bug which would allow some players to get custom roles even though the roles were not set. Custom games only.
  • [Switch] Added better messaging if an update is required to play the game
  • Fixed plus signs in stat boost portion of energy drink tooltip.
  • [PS4] Fixed incorrect control icons shown in tutorial text.
  • Added mouse-key functionality for button labeling when in MKB mode and there is no keyboard button bound for a displayed control.
  • Added missing components for controller scrolling.
  • Cosmetics: Fixed Skull necklace to not appear less "floaty" in standard male
  • Cosmetics: Change the filter of some mask cosmetics so they don't clip with other bigger face masks.
  • Cosmetics: Masks such as Lucha Libre masks, Fur Scarf (black, brown, white), and several gas masks will stop appearing when wearing animal masks
  • Cosmetics: Adjustments to new cosmetics (EEC_GlassesOwl_SF) so it doesn't clip with hats.
  • Cosmetics: Adjustment to HatFurTrapperGold, to avoid clipping with Owl Glasses cosmetic
  • Cosmetics: Adjustment to green face mask (EEC_NeckFaceMask_LTD) and white mask (Glasses_FacemaskWhite_SS) so they are visible when wearing safety helmet
  • Cosmetics: Adjustment to Standard female PlaidShirt so it will no longer clip with pants
  • Cosmetics: female pants will not poke through the back of jackets as much
  • Cosmetics: Temporary Fix to make the hats and the hoodies clip less horribly
  • Cosmetics: Fix noticeable clipping problem for Standard Female belt in Backpack Stretcher
  • Cosmetics: Fixed some jackets clipping with pants in standard female.
  • Cosmetics: Fixed Wolf Hat clipping fix
  • Cosmetics: Fixed Winter Camo Jacket appears different on a large female model then its large male counterpart
  • Cosmetics: Fixed instances where a character's leg shading becomes sharper when equipping certain boots with the thin body type
NEW COSMETICS TO EARN

New store items available at approximately 3:30PM EST

Keep your feedback coming!

As always, we are listening and we encourage everyone to leave feedback in our community [Discord](discord.gg/projectwinter) in the #suggestions channel.

Stay tuned for more updates in the future, and thank you for your continued support!

