Console Release, Localizations, QoL: Slipstream v1.2.3 now available

Hello everyone, hope you're doing well.

The news is out: Slipstream is finally coming to consoles, thanks to a partnership with BlitWorks, the company behind the modern ports of Sonic CD and Jet Set Radio, among many others. The release date will be April 7th, the base price will be the same as the PC version. It will be available for PS4/PS5, Xbox One/SS/SX, and Nintendo Switch. If you like the game, any kind of support is, of course, welcome. I haven't got my hands on a Steam Deck yet, but I believe the game will run fine on it, since it has a native Linux version and full support for Xbox-like controllers.

In preparation for the new release, I come to you today with a new update. Here are the changes:

Localization: Slipstream is now available in Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Polish, Spanish and Turkish. The language can be changed from the Settings Menu. The UI was also changed in some places to accomodate the localized text.

The speedometer now flashes briefly to indicate the rewind status. A green flash indicates the rewind is available to use, and a red flash indicates it's fully charged. This should help players know their rewind status while keeping their eyes on the road.

Characters chosen by players no longer appear as rivals in Multiplayer Cannonball mode.

The traffic car colors have been changed.

That's all for now. Thanks for the continued support, and enjoy the game!