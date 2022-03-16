Join Coder Sunny, Art Lead Damien, Associate Producer/Game Designer Tom, A.K.A. "Wolfspeer" and Lead Jeremiah, A.K.A. "Jezza" as they fumble their way through the janky build, but have a blast all the same.

Quite often when developing, the theoretical design may seem legit, but when it comes down to the nitty-gritty, it could be that said features need to be tweaked or simply cut. At the end of the day, it's an iterative and most importantly, a collaborative process. That's why we've started doing these devs play sessions!

That wasn't always the case with our team, however. Initially, we had a very structured hierarchy which we strictly adhered to. There's something to be said about hunkering down and just "gettin' it done", but this removes ownership of features and is not the ideal method of collaborating. We have so many brilliant and talented people on the team, and it was a major mishap that we didn't take all of their ideas into consideration initially.

Our biggest fear with the thought of having a flat hierarchy was that there'd be simply too many cooks in the kitchen, and the thought of being slogged down by lack of decision, or coming up with a "meh" solution that no one is happy with could be the death blow to a project.

Moving forward we are a lot less structured when it comes down to input. If one of us can't reasonably convince the rest of the team to add a feature or remove it, then hey, it is what it is. We are all trying our best to make something unique and fun for players. Are we there yet? Heck no! BUT, we are most assuredly on the right path. :)

WRAP UP

It goes without saying that Rough Justice: '84 is currently in development and the info as well as the above-showcased videos, images, and GIFs are representations of the current state and are subject to change.

WISHLIST

HIT US UP

