Important about Chinese localization!

Our team worked thoroughly on updating the Chinese texts. You will notice a considerable change in this new update! We've spent a lot of time working on and testing the translation, and we hope our Chinese players like the update!

Thank you for your time and patience! And thank you to everyone who cares about the game and everyone who left reviews – you help us make the game better!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1570070