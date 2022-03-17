 Skip to content

Skiing VR update for 17 March 2022

PATCH BUGS

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear gamers: Thank you for reporting bugs that were hiding in the snowdrifts. We keep fighting them.

Today’s patch fixes an issue with exiting level after the match, floating through terrain on the night maps and hanging in the air on start. Our snowstorm team(the coders) successfully defeated these bugs.

We still have some work to do. Some players could not play the game on SteamVR controllers; we are developing the best solution. Also, we are almost at the finish line of dividing single and multiplayer modes and implementing the free ride mode.

