Share · View all patches · Build 8383691 · Last edited 16 March 2022 – 17:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hi testers,

I am receiving very few bug reports. If the feedback level doesn't increase I will end the open beta testing after the weekend.

Please test as much as you can and send me bug reports or any suggestion that you might have.

Thank you for downloading and testing the game.

K.