Test Branch Update! (Beta 3.0.2)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for Beta 3.0.2 available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

Added a button in the character menu allowing you to pause/resume their plan

You can now change aiming without moving

Show a help video about the controls when entering the setup screen

Show the isolate and arriving time help videos contextually during planning

Improvements

Reduced skills unlock costs

Updated translations

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.