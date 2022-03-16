Patch version 1.0.03

Another slew of bug fixes and quality-of-life tweaks:

-- cut the panning speed for WASD/arrow keys dramatically.

-- further increased the speed of manual zoom-level adjustments via the mouse wheel or +/- keys.

-- added an AI handicap when starting a game on Soldier difficulty so the AI doesn't jump from "inept" straight to "merciless" with rising difficulty level.

-- updated the difficulty level descriptions to warn off players of grind-heavy SRPGs from jumping straight into Veteran.

-- the number of turns that have passed in battle is now displayed at the top of the battle menu.

-- fixed: the actions bar did not automatically return onscreen after closing the objectives window; you would have to select a character to make it reappear, and short of using the End Turn hotkey, simply couldn't get it back at all if all of your characters had ended their turns.

-- fixed: the Camp would disappear after being used twice in battle.

-- fixed: characters could not drop items into reserve supplies after using Camp in battle, as the game would end the character's turn upon using the Camp.

-- fixed: some of the characters in the entrance area of the bandit fortress would display the wrong dialogue if you convinced Fera that Gunther had left to round up more slaves.

-- fixed: upon turning off screen-edge panning and returning to battle from the battle menu, if the player then immediately tried to pan the camera using the WASD/arrow keys, the game would (for some reason) think that the player was actually trying to navigate the actions bar and would shift focus between actions bar buttons instead of panning.

-- fixed: the tooltips for the rightmost skills in the character screen could get cut off.

-- fixed a few display glitches for players running in 16:10 resolution.