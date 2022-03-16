Patch 1.0.3

We are still working on fixing and changing things of Ignited Steel thanks to your daily feedback! Most of the bugs people found and reported are fixed but please keep sending us your suggestions!

The game has been live for a week now and we want to thank everyone who’s playing the game and sharing their thoughts both on social media and Steam forums!

Here's a change log with the details of the update.

Thank you kindly for supporting us!

[hr] [/hr]

[1.0.3] - 2022-03-16

Added

New shadows for level elements.

Changed

Improved level environmental textures.

Tweaks on level element placement to avoid sprite clipping.

Fixed

Solved a combat soft-lock triggered when Boreas (Boss 2) would try to attack.

Bug where store would offer free modules.

Fixed calculations for Sniper's extra damage by distance.

Known issues