Update v1.3

Overview

🆕 Added

9 new Perks.

5 new Teams.

5 new Achievements.

Steam Deck controller button set (select it by disabling 'Automatic Button Style' in Options menu, then select the Steam Deck button set).

Blood splats appear whenever characters are hit or killed.

Blood splat colour can be tinted grey in the Options menu.

'Voice Volume' slider in the Options menu (affects human players, monsters and the Judgment overseer).

🔁 Changed

Ticks now stun characters when they attack.

'The Winner Takes it All' achievement is now checked when you first load the game.

Using 'Undo' during gameplay now shows a big, clear notification popup.

Title screen loads faster if you have 'Auto Skip Cinematics' option enabled.

🐛 Fixed

Fixed 'Seven Deadly Wins' achievement not updating correctly when you quit.

Major Changes

New Perks

There are 9 new Perks which encourage a variety of new play styles across all 3 player classes. As usual, these perks can randomly appear during regular runs with randomised Teams, or you can unlock one of the 5 new Teams (see below) to try them out straight away.

Point Blank

Last Stand

Adrenaline

Transfusion

Care Package

Comfort Ball

Blood Walk

Blood Bath

Vampire

New Teams

5 new Teams are now available to unlock before starting a new run. These Teams all make use of the 9 new Perks mentioned above.

Team Leeches

Team Relayers

Team Daredevils

Team Huddlers

Team Penumbra

Blood splats

The dungeon just got messier. Some of the new Perks above make use of these blood splats, which will appear whenever you hit or kill monsters.

If you don't like a big red mess, you can swap it for a big grey mess using the 'Grey Blood' setting in the Options menu.

New Achievements

Show them off to your friends and not-so-friends.

Own Goal

Hail Mary

Lightning Slow

Blood Flood

The Winner Takes Even More

That's all for this update! I hope you're all enjoying Dungeon Deathball. Thanks for playing. 😊

Matt

https://store.steampowered.com/app/861330/Dungeon_Deathball/

Follow me on Steam | [b]Mailing List | Discord | Patreon | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Homepage[/b]