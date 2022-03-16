Update v1.3

Overview
🆕 Added
- 9 new Perks.
- 5 new Teams.
- 5 new Achievements.
- Steam Deck controller button set (select it by disabling 'Automatic Button Style' in Options menu, then select the Steam Deck button set).
- Blood splats appear whenever characters are hit or killed.
- Blood splat colour can be tinted grey in the Options menu.
- 'Voice Volume' slider in the Options menu (affects human players, monsters and the Judgment overseer).
🔁 Changed
- Ticks now stun characters when they attack.
- 'The Winner Takes it All' achievement is now checked when you first load the game.
- Using 'Undo' during gameplay now shows a big, clear notification popup.
- Title screen loads faster if you have 'Auto Skip Cinematics' option enabled.
🐛 Fixed
- Fixed 'Seven Deadly Wins' achievement not updating correctly when you quit.
Major Changes
New Perks
There are 9 new Perks which encourage a variety of new play styles across all 3 player classes. As usual, these perks can randomly appear during regular runs with randomised Teams, or you can unlock one of the 5 new Teams (see below) to try them out straight away.
- Point Blank
- Last Stand
- Adrenaline
- Transfusion
- Care Package
- Comfort Ball
- Blood Walk
- Blood Bath
- Vampire
New Teams
5 new Teams are now available to unlock before starting a new run. These Teams all make use of the 9 new Perks mentioned above.
- Team Leeches
- Team Relayers
- Team Daredevils
- Team Huddlers
- Team Penumbra
Blood splats
The dungeon just got messier. Some of the new Perks above make use of these blood splats, which will appear whenever you hit or kill monsters.
If you don't like a big red mess, you can swap it for a big grey mess using the 'Grey Blood' setting in the Options menu.
New Achievements
Show them off to your friends and not-so-friends.
- Own Goal
- Hail Mary
- Lightning Slow
- Blood Flood
- The Winner Takes Even More
That's all for this update! I hope you're all enjoying Dungeon Deathball. Thanks for playing. 😊
Matt
https://store.steampowered.com/app/861330/Dungeon_Deathball/
