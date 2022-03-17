Welcome to Battle Bands Early Access!

The time has come to explore Riff City and Rock Out in Battle Bands!!

Come grab your instruments, your friends, and your decks to find glory in tour mode or prove your prowess on stage in Royale mode. Think quickly and strategically in order to get all the hype your awesome band deserves.

Feedback is Awesome

We need feedback so we can make Battle Bands the best game it can be, and you we're counting on you, the players, to get it!

Our discord is a great place to share your thoughts and ideas and meet great band mates and rivals!

We also have surveys for feedback and bugs that help us improve Battle Bands faster and more directly.

[ ](discord.gg/battlebands)

The Future

We have tons planned for Battle Bands moving forward, this is only the beginning of Riff City and its wild musical antics!

Changes:

Nothing is sacred, you are the measure we use to find out what is working and what needs to change. Through early access we will often be pushing balance changes, optimization, fixes for bugs, and shifts in the meta in order to keep Battle Bands fresh and fair. The largest changes will occur with the release of new seasons every few months.

Seasons:

Every Season will introduce a new full season pass of cosmetics to unlock, as well as themed content that may include new tour mode Bosses and moments to make sure Riff city evolves. Seasons will also be where we unveil additional features and larger changes.

Additions:

As development continues through early access we will be adding in new moments and bosses in tour mode as well as new gear, arenas, challenges, and of course cards to help Riff City grow and Battle bands evolve.

We will be using your responses to Battle Bands to get an idea of where changes and additions could most benefit the game and we hope you have fun rocking out!

Stay awesome and See you in Riff City!