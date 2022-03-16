2022 Season 2 Patch 1 [2022.03.15.01]

This Patch contains some updates and fixes for the 2022 Season 2 Release, as well as the release of the iRacing Formula iR-04 for AI Racing!

You can find the Release Notes for this Patch below, or on the iRacing Forums here:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/19934/2022-season-2-patch-1-release-notes-2022-03-15-01

2022 Season 2 Patch 1 Release Notes [2022.03.15.01]



iRACING UI:

Series Racing

Added an entry to "Series Details" to indicate if the use of multiple tire compounds is required while participating in the series.

Create a Race

The validation flow for the option to enforce the use of multiple tire compounds when creating a race has been updated.

AI Racing

For creating AI Races, the option to require racers to begin the race with the tire compound used to set their best Qualifying lap has been added.

Time Attack

Fixed an issue with Time Attack modal windows erroring out if a retired car was previously preselected but had been replaced with a newer version.

Paint Shop

A new sponsor, CarQuest, has been added to the Paint Shop!

SIMULATION:

AI Racing

AI Racing is now available with the iRacing Formula iR-04.

AI Drivers have improved their racing skills at Winton Motor Raceway, particularly in the Esses.

Fixed an issue where some AI Drivers would attempt to leave the grid before the car ahead of them had begun to move.

Reduced the CPU demand of AI Drivers when running with Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance.

Display Mode

A confirmation dialog box will now display when a user chooses to auto-config their graphics if they already have a “renderer.ini” file and do not have a display mode .ini file.

Spotter

The low fuel warning message upon gridding is now disabled if you haven’t generated any fuel data.

Interface

Fixed an issue where if the Dash Box was open, mouse-inputs for other Black Boxes were being ignored.

Fixed an issue where the Dash Box would not keybind correctly.

CARS:

<Car Class> NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Trucks

Updated some older contingency decals to their 2022 versions.

<Car Class> NASCAR Classic 1987 Cars

External drivetrain audio levels have been reduced.

Fixed an issue where opponent cars could appear to be scraping at high banked tracks.

Fixed a slight off-center issue with the art for wheel hubs and pivots. This issue had no effect on car physics or performance.

<Car Class> NASCAR Next Gen Cars

Updated the windshield braces.

Several texture files have been updated.

Fixed a cyclic modulation in the upper RPM engine sound for in-car mics.

<Car Class> Stock Car Pro Series Cars

Information for the Extra Power System (status and uses remaining) has been added to the Black Box for these vehicles.

Fixed an issue where the windshield lights for the Extra Power System were not working correctly on opponent vehicles.

Aston Martin Vantage GT4

Fixed some issues with the rear wing, including the pivot angle, a texture issue, and having it visually disappear at certain camera distances.

Fixed an issue with the steering wheel shift LEDs.

The IMSA leaderboard is now present in the interface model of this car.

Audi RS 3 LMS

Fixed an issue with the Dash Box for this vehicle where the RPM range did not match the shift lights.

Ford GTE

Fixed an issue where the steering wheel was being incorrectly removed when the option to only show a steering wheel if it has a display was enabled.

Hyundai Elantra N TC

Fixed some ambient occlusion issues with the trunk area.

Hyundai Veloster N TC

Dashboard specular texture has been improved.

iRacing Formula iR-04

Paint textures have been updated and some details have been moved into the decal stamp layer so they may be customized.

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO

Closed a visible gap above the driver’s side door.

McLaren MP4-12C GT3

Fixed an issue with a rear vent visually disappearing at certain camera distances.

Mercedes-AMG GT3

iRacing setups have been updated.

NASCAR Buick LeSabre - 1987

Fixed an issue where custom driver helmet textures were not displaying properly.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado

Removed a duplicate set of pedals.

Stamped decals have been updated.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Ford F150

Rear license plate decal has been updated.

Fixed an issue where a side logo was mirrored.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

Fixed a texture mapping issue on the vehicle body texture.

Pontiac Solstice

The roll bar camera view is no longer blocked.

Stock Car Pro Series Chevrolet Cruze

iRacing setups have been updated.

Stock Car Pro Series Toyota Corolla

Fixed an issue with a rear hose.

Fixed an issue where a paint pattern was not rendering correctly for this car.

TRACKS:

Circuit Zolder

The threat level of the turtles in this environment has been reduced.

A geometry error was causing curbs here to be nearly lethal in some cases for cars using the New Damage Model.



Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pit speed limit has been reduced.

Fuel tanks have been grounded.

Updated the grandstands specular texture map.

Winton Motor Raceway

Some missing trees have been planted.

Fixed an issue where some brake markers would disappear at certain graphics settings.