Hold My Beer: Major content update 1.5 is out!

Alert level increased!

"Hold My Beer" is a complete rework of the whole campaign to extend the playable content. It's much more than just some "Hard difficulty mode".

All levels were updated with new areas to explore! But be careful, as new threats will also get in your way: automated turrets, nasty acid pools...

A world of mystery

The Hold My Beer update adds tons of new secrets and hidden Easter eggs everywhere! Pay attention to details, check every walls and look for cats or other weird things.

By the way, I implemented a new Level Selection screen to make your cats hunt a little bit easier ;)

And for the most adventurous explorers out there, 2 new secret endings are to be unveiled.

Halligan Axe

This new tool will allow you to destroy doors in much faster way and to break barricade walls to reveal more secrets. Or traps. Well honestly, it's probably more traps than secrets.

Adjustable difficulty

Difficulty options were reworked to be more meaningful. Remember that it's not about making the game easier, it's about adjusting the challenge to your own gamer profile.

And for me, it's just about making sure my family can still play the game, from my hardcore gamer cousin to my now 4yrs old boy.

Full 1.5 patch notes

New features

"HOLD MY BEER" mode: this new game mode is unlocked by beating the game once. A full re-exploration of the game world, with many new hidden areas in all levels, new devastating threats and new tactical elements. Fire propagation will also be faster, forcing a more precise and tactical approach.

Added a new LEVEL SELECT screen when using CONTINUE from title screen.

Added the original jam version of Nuclear Blaze, made in 48 hours, for curious players out there ;)

Gameplay

Reworked ALL levels to integrate tons of "HoldMyBeer mode" related gameplay variations.

Added an extra ending

Added Automated Defense Turrets in "HoldMyBeer" mode

Added Acid water pools because fire wasn't entertaining enough

Better control of the Dodging movement: if you press the opposite direction while dodging, this will brake a lot. I know you add tons of fun dodging into fire, sorry for fixing that.

It's now possible to Dodge (and cancel) while breaking a wooden door

Removed a few Wasps in Hive and Containment Chamber. They will still appear if you play in HoldMyBeer mode.

Removed the old difficulty option "Fast Fires" which was merged into the HoldMyBeer feature.

Balanced Wasps HP

Balanced Wasps attack charge speed

Added an Armor in the "Electric" level (only available in normal mode)

Seems like more cats lost their way inside Site 16.

If you leave a level with a cat, and the cat hasn't reached its exit yet, it will now magically exit, because that's what cats do.

Damage on enemies will be increased when using the "Powerful water" accessibility setting.

User interface and ergonomics

The new level select screen shows levels with missed cats.

Added a "checkpoint reached" notification.

When you die, the fog of war is no longer reset and discovered area stay "revealed".

Added a new accessibility setting to adjust Fire Propagation Speed.

Added a new display setting to reduce or remove bright flashes and camera shakes.

Time will now slow down and fire will stop propagating while reading a document.

Added full PATCH NOTES to the title screen.

Added extra "combo" keyboard controls for accessibility purpose (meant to help players having difficulty holding multiple buttons at the same time, like Water + Up). On gamepad, these are bound to LT/RT.

Added a "Press twice to confirm" security when pressing the RESTART LEVEL key.

Removed the "Fire warning" setting (it's now always ON, as it's more of a quality-of-life feature than an actual difficulty option)

All levels now have a proper intro title (the one that appears in the bottom left corner).

Moved Credits, Patch notes and a new homepage link inside ABOUT menu.

Doors opened by cinematic events should no longer show up a "Button required" tip.

Added actual percentage value near Difficulty bar in Settings

Added "level" speed run timer

Fixed "computer turning on" sound.

Dodging in front of an ingame document will no longer show up the doc content.

Added missing 1920x1080 resolution to windowed resolutions list

Decreased infra-red triggers sound volume

Fixed position of setting descriptions in scrolling menus

Added a way to backtrack to the hidden cat in "Access" level

Dozens of level-design related minor fixes

Kid mode

Added "Secret base" level

Added an explorable Fire Station in ending level (by popular request)

Fixed water auto-aiming bug

Fixed ladder climbing rare bug

Added "victory" jingle

Better fog rendering in Kid Mode

Technical stuff