Update 0.4: Livestock

Update v.0.4.1 is live!

Introducing Cattle.

New Buildings:

Livestock. An enclosure to breed and raise your cattle.

Salt Pond.

Meat Curing.

New production chain:

Cattle provides Meat, which can be used with Salt to get Cured Meat.

Untreated Meat spoils quickly and it can’t be traded or stored in any other building.

Cured Meat can also be used to increase salaries in some buildings and it’s also needed to complete 'Hymns' in the Tech tree.

New Technology:

Food Preservation. Unlocks Salt Pond and Meat Curing

Other Changes:

A new artifact have been added to the Ziggurat that require Jewelry.

The Cedar logs artifact – wooden doors- has also been added to Temple.

Fixes:

An error in farming taxes. You may be getting more grain from taxes now.

UI elements will no longer close after dragging the camera with the mouse right button.

Save game compatibility: All games from previous versions are still playable, but some changes in storage buildings to add new products will reset any saved configuration in these buildings to 'Accept all'.

What’s next

Livestock features in the game will continue to expand in future updates: