 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Sumerians update for 16 March 2022

Update 0.4: Livestock

Share · View all patches · Build 8382418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v.0.4.1 is live!

Introducing Cattle.

New Buildings:

  • Livestock. An enclosure to breed and raise your cattle.
  • Salt Pond.
  • Meat Curing.

New production chain:
Cattle provides Meat, which can be used with Salt to get Cured Meat.
Untreated Meat spoils quickly and it can’t be traded or stored in any other building.
Cured Meat can also be used to increase salaries in some buildings and it’s also needed to complete 'Hymns' in the Tech tree.

New Technology:
Food Preservation. Unlocks Salt Pond and Meat Curing

Other Changes:
A new artifact have been added to the Ziggurat that require Jewelry.
The Cedar logs artifact – wooden doors- has also been added to Temple.

Fixes:
An error in farming taxes. You may be getting more grain from taxes now.
UI elements will no longer close after dragging the camera with the mouse right button.

Save game compatibility: All games from previous versions are still playable, but some changes in storage buildings to add new products will reset any saved configuration in these buildings to 'Accept all'.

What’s next

Livestock features in the game will continue to expand in future updates:

  • Leather production. Guards will require Leather goods to get higher security levels.
  • Donkey and Sheep breeding.
  • Wool production.
  • Oxen carts for the transporters (and maybe bridges, so they can cross rivers).
  • Health. The concentration of people and animals brought with it an increase in infectious diseases, so it may be time to add some doctors.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1079511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.