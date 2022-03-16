New Ultramarine Campaign Arrives!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



"What wins the fight is what wins the fight."

– Aeonid Thiel

New single player campaign! Betrayed by the Word Bearers at Calth, take control of Aeonid Thiel, Remus Ventanus and Roboute Guilliman as they race to save the Legion from the treacherous assaults of Daemons and traitor Astartes. Cleanse the Macragge's Honour, and take control of the surface to defeat the Word Bearers!

Relive the brutal attack on the Ultramarines, and how they fought back against their once brother Astartes!

Learn all about the new campaign in the latest blog post:

https://www.horusheresylegions.com/ultramarines-campaign

