 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Horus Heresy: Legions update for 16 March 2022

New Ultramarine Campaign Arrives!

Share · View all patches · Build 8382096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


"What wins the fight is what wins the fight."
– Aeonid Thiel

New single player campaign! Betrayed by the Word Bearers at Calth, take control of Aeonid Thiel, Remus Ventanus and Roboute Guilliman as they race to save the Legion from the treacherous assaults of Daemons and traitor Astartes. Cleanse the Macragge's Honour, and take control of the surface to defeat the Word Bearers!

Relive the brutal attack on the Ultramarines, and how they fought back against their once brother Astartes!

Learn all about the new campaign in the latest blog post:
https://www.horusheresylegions.com/ultramarines-campaign

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8382096
The Horus Heresy: Legions Content Depot 1031141
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.