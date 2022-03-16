Updated in version 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8381822 · Last edited 16 March 2022 – 11:32:41 UTC by Wendy

Adjustments/Additions:

Optimized the display of UI button ICONS to solve the problem of blurred ICONS in full-screen Windows. West Suburban Private School

① The layout of the red shoes in the studio is 4x4.

② Optimized the interaction of the arrows in the studio. The arrows can be placed on the interactive page at one time.

Twilight Middle School

① Added the prompt to click the recorder in the archives in Chapter 9.

Chapter of Haiming Apartment

① Portable medicine box style, add a clear time prompt in the morning and afternoon.

② Music box click feedback can be triggered by clicking in the scene instead.

Fixes: