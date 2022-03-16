Updated in version 1.0.4

Adjustments/Additions:
-
Optimized the display of UI button ICONS to solve the problem of blurred ICONS in full-screen Windows.
-
West Suburban Private School
① The layout of the red shoes in the studio is 4x4.
② Optimized the interaction of the arrows in the studio. The arrows can be placed on the interactive page at one time.
- Twilight Middle School
① Added the prompt to click the recorder in the archives in Chapter 9.
- Chapter of Haiming Apartment
① Portable medicine box style, add a clear time prompt in the morning and afternoon.
② Music box click feedback can be triggered by clicking in the scene instead.
Fixes:
-
Fixed QTE failure when story text was jumping.
-
Fix the text error of fan Yu's father's initiation document in "Twilight Middle School".
-
Fixed an issue where the episode of "Haiming Apartment" where the mirror was smashed played twice in a row.
Changed files in this update