我有一座冒险屋 I have an adventure house update for 16 March 2022

Updated in version 1.0.4

Updated in version 1.0.4

16 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments/Additions:

  1. Optimized the display of UI button ICONS to solve the problem of blurred ICONS in full-screen Windows.

  2. West Suburban Private School

① The layout of the red shoes in the studio is 4x4.

② Optimized the interaction of the arrows in the studio. The arrows can be placed on the interactive page at one time.

  1. Twilight Middle School

① Added the prompt to click the recorder in the archives in Chapter 9.

  1. Chapter of Haiming Apartment

① Portable medicine box style, add a clear time prompt in the morning and afternoon.

② Music box click feedback can be triggered by clicking in the scene instead.

Fixes:

  1. Fixed QTE failure when story text was jumping.

  2. Fix the text error of fan Yu's father's initiation document in "Twilight Middle School".

  3. Fixed an issue where the episode of "Haiming Apartment" where the mirror was smashed played twice in a row.

