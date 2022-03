Ahoy all fishermen,

In this update we added Nvidia DLSS support and updated the localization for all languages.

NOTE: To avoid issue and make sure the patch is properly installed, we recommend that you Verify Integrity Of Game Files via the Steam Client. You can find info how to do it here.

Changelog

Added NVidia DLSS support

Updated localization for all languages

Thank you all for reporting issues, giving feedback and support, we really appreciate that :)