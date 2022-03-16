Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.2.3)

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Adjustment

·Adjusted Shell Term gameplay.

·Adjusted Valkyrie's rarity, power, and prize.

·Adjusted Shell Engineer, reforge will not change term rarity now.

·Reduced the turn that dispatch needs.

·Adjusted the price of soul gear, which will be cheaper.

Add

·Added Valkyrie pink term.

·Added Authority-"Golden Legend" influence to Pioneer's Term rarity.

·Added display of choice buff and debuff in combat.

·Added praise system, able to get authority and fun.

·The added interaction with NPC, NPC will give a reaction based on Calamity Administrator's behavior.

·Added some Elf Valkyrie.

·Dispatch will be able to refresh and upgrade the term.

·Added Authority-"Stats +", will increase Pioneer's all stats.

·Added a new function that players can adjust speed in combat.

·Added a new Adventure Story, about 30 stories.

·Added two hero commands.

Optimization

·Optimized the UI of obtain command method in the command description.

·Optimized the rule of draw command in combat, the player can check the command effect.

·Optimized preview of reward choice.

·Optimized more enemy special skill's buff display.

·Optimized some Adventure combat difficulties.

·Optimized the display of command usage.

·Optimized UI of Valkyrie Liberation.

·When Calamity Administrator rolls dice, UI will show more information on the chosen character.

·Optimized the lineup when doing rolls dice.

Fix

·Fixed some multiple language issues.

·Fixed some known problems.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crushing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator