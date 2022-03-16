Luminary on Steam: Server Hestia is up!

Share · View all patches · Build 8381523 · Last edited 16 March 2022 – 10:32:43 UTC by Wendy

Greetings! Luminarians,

We are pleased to announce the official opening of Luminary on Steam and New Server Hestia!

Players can now log in to play Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu on Steam!



Here are the events and goodies we have prepared to our new server Hestia on STEAM:

**

• Beginner's Package

**

-To be received by a newly created account on Luminary STEAM

**

• New Attendance Event

**

-Requirements: Stay online for 1 hour

-Event Duration: 27 days





In this event, you can grab your daily newbie items just by logging in!

**

• New Milestone Event "The huge world"

**

Players will receive server-wide rewards every time the Hestia server will hit the total registered players on steam.





Duration: 3 months



**

•New Collection Title

**

Characters created within the first week of launch will automatically unlock the title "Hestia Pioneer"



**

•First Village Event

**

All users of the village who became the first village with more than 100 users of 130 levels or higher will be given a useful paid random box at 130 levels.

**

•Hourly random buff item reward

**

-will give away 3pcs free random buff items hourly at the start of the Server Hestia opening and will end on March 23, 2022.

•Boost Bonus Hunt and Boost Manufacturing experience

Will give Bonus hunt and manufacturing experience gain EXP Up to 300% until March 23.

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Steam Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu.

Regards,

Luminary Global Team