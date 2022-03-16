NFTs have arrived in ARBS!!!

Hello again everyone!

It's been a long while without any news from us but as some of you may have noticed, we've been busy polishing up mobile ARBS.

But we haven't forgotten about you guys on Steam of course, so we've got a little update for you today!

This has been talked about as the "future" of gaming so we thought we had to incorporate that into ARBS. Yes, that's right! We've added an NFT element to the game! So please welcome the new most powerful addition to the modern humans faction, the Crypto Bro!!

His hype bombs draw in the enemies and wreak absolute havoc upon them. His legendary crypto spins can damage multiple enemies at the same time. Try him out for yourself and see what he can do!

In other news, loading time has been optimised so you should see the sandbox open much faster now.

We've also polished up the UI as we're getting ready for the full release of the game soon.

We hope you enjoy this little tongue in cheek update we've made for you and we'll be seeing you in two weeks time for a bigger update and full release of ARBS!