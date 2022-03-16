"Spirit Detective" Content Creators INCENTIVE

1.Video Creators Incentive

If you want to join it,please read

Detailed rules documentation: https://docs.qq.com/doc/DZEtPSllZdk9QWXhR

Precautions：

1）This event is organized by GKDGameStudio (Hong Kong).

2）Short videos released by YouTube shall not be less than 5 minutes.

3）The activity encourages all the agents to give full play to their personal style and strength to make the entries.

4）Copy text or video watermark, "free download and play on the Steam platform", must be added to the YouTube video and Tik Tok short video.

5）March 16, 2022, 00:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) - April 16, 23:59 (UTC/GMT: +8:00), go to YouTube and Tik Tok to publish a short game related to "SPIRIT DETECTIVE" video or short video.

6）This event accepts submissions of video or short video works from March who have not participated in any other selection activities. All detectives are welcome to participate.

7）Questionnaire link: https://wj.qq.com/s2/9844889/4dc0

2.Streamers Creator Incentive

If you want to join it,please read

Detailed rules documentation: https://docs.qq.com/doc/DZFBZRUh1VnpLQXV4

Participate in our Host Show Support Program，Get the following great rewards：

1.May to get a Steam Gift Card!

2.Get our latest game news!

3.Get a chance to get support and promotion about our game section on YouTube and twitch!

4.Start the broadcast to get rich rare rewards in the game!

(E.g:Chosen chests，Double EXP card，Double Coin Card etc.)

5.Exclusive in-game avatar frame,chosen chests, and Ancient Coins!

6.to choose a rare quality skin reward in the store!

7.Fans will receive exclusive in-game benefits

(Character，precious itemsand character skins and other rewards)!

8.May to get an in-game streamer recommendation and a rolling streamer showcase!

(Help you get more popularity!)