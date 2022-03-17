3.3.4 "Libra" Hotfix Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8381018 · Last edited 17 March 2022 – 17:06:02 UTC by Wendy



We've now released a hotfix, 3.3.4, to address the performance issue that appeared for many of you with Tuesday's 3.3.3 patch.

Essentially we had to roll back a part of the Starbase modifier fix to let the game run smoothly again.

Please find more details below.

3.3.4 Patch Notes:

Fix to address performance impact on mid- to late-game saves.

Known issue

Under certain circumstances Starbase modifiers may not immediately update, such as after the death of a ruler or activating edicts like Fortify the Border. Saving and loading or queuing a starbase module will refresh and correct the modifiers.

