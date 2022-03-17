 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Stellaris update for 17 March 2022

3.3.4 "Libra" Hotfix Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8381018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


written by Loke-PDX

Hi all,

We've now released a hotfix, 3.3.4, to address the performance issue that appeared for many of you with Tuesday's 3.3.3 patch.

Essentially we had to roll back a part of the Starbase modifier fix to let the game run smoothly again.

Please find more details below.

3.3.4 Patch Notes:

  • Fix to address performance impact on mid- to late-game saves.

Known issue

Under certain circumstances Starbase modifiers may not immediately update, such as after the death of a ruler or activating edicts like Fortify the Border. Saving and loading or queuing a starbase module will refresh and correct the modifiers.

Remember to keep your eyes peeled for today's Dev Diary at 18:00!
It's a treat.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 281992
  • Loading history…
OSX Depot 281993
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 281994
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.