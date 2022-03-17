3.3.4 "Libra" Hotfix Released

written by Loke-PDX
Hi all,
We've now released a hotfix, 3.3.4, to address the performance issue that appeared for many of you with Tuesday's 3.3.3 patch.
Essentially we had to roll back a part of the Starbase modifier fix to let the game run smoothly again.
Please find more details below.
3.3.4 Patch Notes:
- Fix to address performance impact on mid- to late-game saves.
Known issue
Under certain circumstances Starbase modifiers may not immediately update, such as after the death of a ruler or activating edicts like Fortify the Border. Saving and loading or queuing a starbase module will refresh and correct the modifiers.
Remember to keep your eyes peeled for today's Dev Diary at 18:00!
It's a treat.
Changed files in this update