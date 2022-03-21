Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Patch Update v0.5.1

Dear Protectors of the Light,

While we work towards our incredibly exciting Content Update coming at the end of the month, we bring you another Patch Update to help keep the Darkness from creeping in.

With the release of the Refined Lumber Yard last month, we have improved the way the Lumber Yard upgrades, so now when upgrading you will be prevented from doing so if it intersects with a Refined Lumber Yard. Along with this we have added all new Units and buildings to the Hot-Key Overrides section so you are able to change the Key Remapping.

We know how much you have loved the Pikeman, but perhaps you don’t want them crying out every time you interact with them, so we have reduced the amount of Audio Bark Lines when commanding your Unit.

As always we aim to eliminate as many bugs as possible, with the most notable being Edwin’s Crackfire not damaging enemies at full range and a fix for our faithful Heroes getting stuck. We have made multiple fixes and improvements to address the readability of Units and UI, as well as Buildings displaying the correct UI and ensuring using the arrows to scroll between buildings will scroll through the same type.

Until next time, start collecting all the Dark Essence you can, fortify your defenses and keep your eye open for teasers around our next Update…

As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

The Hot Key Action Button has been brightened to increase readability.

Golden Cogs are now disabled and grayed out on Actions that are not currently achievable.

Edwin’s passive ability “Enlighten” is more visible on friendly Units.

New Units and Buildings have now been added to the Hot-Key Overrides section in Key Remapping.

Lowered the Gold upkeep of Fishing Ports.

When upgrading the Lumberyard it will now detect if it is going to intersect with a Refined Lumberyard and prevent you from doing so.

Crashes

Fixed a crash that could occur when rapidly upgrading the Keep.

Fixed a crash that could occur when spamming Crackfire.

Fixed a crash when moving a Catapult and changing another Catapult to Siege Mode at the same time.

Fixes & Changes

Fixed an issue where Edwin’s Crackfire attack would not correctly deal damage to Enemies at full-range.

Fixed an issue where using Edwin’s Crackfire ability would cause him to become stuck.

Fixed an issue where using Aelis’ Queens Rage ability would cause her to become stuck.

Fixed an issue where certain Hero VFX would not display correctly.

Implemented another fix preventing units from getting stuck towards the edge of the Map.

Fixed an issue where the Storehouse would display the wrong UI when placed near a Refined Lumberyard.

Fixed an issue where the Storehouse would not always increase the amount of wood gathered when placed by a Refined Lumberyard.

Fixed an issue on Final Night where the remaining enemies left are replaced with a countdown timer.

Fixed an issue where the Death Fog would not deal the correct amount of damage to player units.

Fixed an issue where the Left / Right arrows on the Building UI would not move between the same building types.

Fixed an issue where the Gold Earnings are not being displayed correctly in the Hover UI for every type of earning.

Fixed an issue where the Skill Tree would not accurately display the right number of purchasable skills.

Fixed an issue where the player could repair buildings while having the Rusty Tools hardship enabled.

Fixed an issue where the Catapults would not exit Siege Mode correctly.

Fixed an issue where player units could path around walls on the edge of the map.

Fixed an issue where the Dangerously Familiar Hardship had the wrong description.

Fixed an issue where the player could not hear Death Night music on Death Night 1.

Reduced the frequency of audio barks of Pikemen.

Fixed various Localisation Issues related to text wrapping and untranslated text.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

