 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Monster Within update for 16 March 2022

Update to 1.202

Share · View all patches · Build 8379854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:
Added new affliction: Tachypsychia. Lets you start as a mashup monster.
Added Cultist as the boss for mashup round werewolf.

Bug fixes:
Fixed Fangs of Steel and Claws of Silver working even if you hadn't fed yet this round.
Fixed Greedy showing up as Over sized Appetite during gameplay.
Fixed Greedy being shown as costing 20 health instead of five on the unlocks and afflictions selector screen.
When playing as a monster that has two mashups, the deckbuilding screen is now shown after the mashup select.
Fixed mashup monsters not showing the correct portrait on the win round screen.
Shifted some of the blood effects in the boss death animation to make them less crotch centered.


Art by https://www.instagram.com/duke.vitoria/

Changed files in this update

The Monster Within Content Depot 1755871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.