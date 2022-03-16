v2.2.2 Beta is Now Available and v2.2 Release Date!

Hey wizards! We've got another beta patch ready for you to break. ːsteamhappyː
Also, we have exciting news: Fictorum v2.2 will be officially releasing in two weeks on 3/29! We are stoked to finally have this patch in your hands!
v2.2.3 Patch Notes
- Enchanting has been reworked to be more favorable for new runes
- Spell slot UI widgets have slight visual improvements and will now properly show as castable when you have the required energy
- Projectile rune interactions have been standardized for Pierce, Bounce, Trap, Chain, and Echo
- Fixed a bug with roller projectiles (like Fire Wave and Tremor) and Trap
- All passive runes will properly have an accuracy shown
- Fixed a UI visual bug with ability enchantment
- The time between key presses to toggle flight/vault has been reduced (<=.5s to <=.2s)
- Fixed a rare bug that could cause a crash when destroying a physics-simulated piece of loot or furniture
- Chaos on Chlorobeam will no longer only hit the ground in front of the player
- Familiars can no longer affect the player with their spells
- Chlorobeam no longer knocks down trees
If you'd like to try out the update, follow these instructions.
Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.
- [Email](mailto:scrapingbottomgames@gmail.com)
- Discord
- Steam Community
- Fictorum subreddit
