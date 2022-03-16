 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fictorum update for 16 March 2022

v2.2.2 Beta is Now Available and v2.2 Release Date!

Share · View all patches · Build 8379822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey wizards! We've got another beta patch ready for you to break. ːsteamhappyː

Also, we have exciting news: Fictorum v2.2 will be officially releasing in two weeks on 3/29! We are stoked to finally have this patch in your hands!

v2.2.3 Patch Notes

  • Enchanting has been reworked to be more favorable for new runes
  • Spell slot UI widgets have slight visual improvements and will now properly show as castable when you have the required energy
  • Projectile rune interactions have been standardized for Pierce, Bounce, Trap, Chain, and Echo
  • Fixed a bug with roller projectiles (like Fire Wave and Tremor) and Trap
  • All passive runes will properly have an accuracy shown
  • Fixed a UI visual bug with ability enchantment
  • The time between key presses to toggle flight/vault has been reduced (<=.5s to <=.2s)
  • Fixed a rare bug that could cause a crash when destroying a physics-simulated piece of loot or furniture
  • Chaos on Chlorobeam will no longer only hit the ground in front of the player
  • Familiars can no longer affect the player with their spells
  • Chlorobeam no longer knocks down trees

If you'd like to try out the update, follow these instructions.

Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8379822
Fictorum Content Depot 503621
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.