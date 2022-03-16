v2.2.2 Beta is Now Available and v2.2 Release Date!

Share · View all patches · Build 8379822 · Last edited 16 March 2022 – 04:06:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey wizards! We've got another beta patch ready for you to break. ːsteamhappyː

Also, we have exciting news: Fictorum v2.2 will be officially releasing in two weeks on 3/29! We are stoked to finally have this patch in your hands!

v2.2.3 Patch Notes

Enchanting has been reworked to be more favorable for new runes

Spell slot UI widgets have slight visual improvements and will now properly show as castable when you have the required energy

Projectile rune interactions have been standardized for Pierce, Bounce, Trap, Chain, and Echo

Fixed a bug with roller projectiles (like Fire Wave and Tremor) and Trap

All passive runes will properly have an accuracy shown

Fixed a UI visual bug with ability enchantment

The time between key presses to toggle flight/vault has been reduced (<=.5s to <=.2s)

Fixed a rare bug that could cause a crash when destroying a physics-simulated piece of loot or furniture

Chaos on Chlorobeam will no longer only hit the ground in front of the player

Familiars can no longer affect the player with their spells

Chlorobeam no longer knocks down trees

If you'd like to try out the update, follow these instructions.

Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.