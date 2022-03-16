Hotfix and a little notice

Improvements:

You can now reset your campaign progress. It doesn't mean much right now, but it will get better with this system soon!

Fixed:

Fixed an issue where campaign progress for certain stages was not saved properly.

I felt the need to properly create a campaign that users mainly enjoy, and I felt that the work would not be finished within a week and the testing needed to be more sophisticated.

The general framework of the campaign is the same from the beginning to the present. It helps to increase the understanding of the game so that you can enjoy multiplayer through singleplayer, while at the same time giving a certain kind of fun that only the campaign has to differentiate. So far, there have been quite a few shortcomings in achieving that purpose, so I am renovating the content a lot while maintaining the framework.

This work concluded that it is better to periodically update the test servers and post them all at once as regular patches when they are ready, rather than uploading partial deliverables quickly every week or confusing them with a bunch of untested regular patches. But the deadline is trying not to exceed March. (I'm a little nervous because the last Friday is April 1st ːsteamsadː)

So, this week, I will upload only critical bugs that have been quickly resolved today, and a new version will appear on the test server for the next ten days or so.

As always, thank you to those who are looking forward to it!