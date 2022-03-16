 Skip to content

Last Gang Standing update for 16 March 2022

Skin system added

  • reworked the gun factory to be able to build guns with skins (gun variants are temporarily disabled for now until i get the weapon modding system in place)
  • radar grenade is now modelled
  • player abilities are no longer processed when you are dead (players could use jetpack while dead to fly around and spectate)
  • player can now activate ironsights while shooting
  • made 10mm pistol slightly less accurate
  • increased AK recoil a little since it was basically a laser gun

