Crush Crush update for 16 March 2022

Quirky Quill

16 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Panda Peeps!

It has long been said that if cats could text you back, they wouldn't. Well, Quill isn't like other cats! In more ways than one, of course… But right now the important thing is that she's eager to chat between naps. Plus, her messages are sure to be filled with love and unstoppable cuteness!

You can unlock this Phone Fling for 10 Diamonds once you've reached Lover level with Quill, so what are you waiting for? Your quirky cat girl wants some affection. You know what to do!

We love you so hard!

The Pandas

