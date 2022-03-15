Patch v. 1.0.02

Share · View all patches · Build 8378497 · Last edited 15 March 2022 – 23:09:15 UTC by Wendy

-- massively increased the speed of manual camera zoom-out and zoom-in.

-- toned down the amplitude on the woodKnock sound effect.

-- the camera now zooms in fully when the victory box appears, ensuring legibility.

-- fixed: the AI would freeze when trying to move with a unit that had started its turn on a Hold tile.

-- fixed: inappropriate use of an absolute value function in the AI was causing the game to incorrectly evaluate a move shoving the target onto higher ground the same as a move shoving the target off of an elevated space.

-- fixed: integers were not cast into floats at a certain point in the AI code, causing the game to fail to distinguish between higher-damage attacks and lower-damage attacks in certain circumstances.

-- fixed: if the character carrying Meridian died during Rescuing Meridian, the battle would continue even though the player could no longer win.

-- fixed: the game was pulling from Together in Battle default class values when generating characters in custom campaigns.

-- fixed: incorrect capitalization was causing the game not to award the Sleeping beauty achievement for beating Gunther.

-- fixed: the CastleWallWindowVertical object was rotated incorrectly.