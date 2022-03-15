 Skip to content

Night Cascades update for 15 March 2022

1.01 Patch

View all patches · Build 8378469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch was issued today - you can tell whether you have the new version by looking for "1.01s" in the top right corner of the title screen.

This update:

  • Fixes a typo
  • Adds more backer names to the credits
  • Hopefully fixes the crash problem on MacOS

While we don't officially support MacOS, we do try to make it available. There was a problem causing a crash whenever achievement-related code tried to fire on MacOS, causing the game to crash at points such as the end of the commercial intro. This would happen even if the achievement had been previously unlocked.

It should work now. But if it doesn't, or if you run into any other issues, please let us know!

Changed files in this update

